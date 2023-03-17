DENVER — No. 6 seed Creighton defeated 11th-seed NC State 72-63 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The Bluejays just needed a breath of life to survive star guard Terquavion Smith and his eventual 32 points.

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner became that lifeline.

As the Jays struggled to connect from deep — just 3 for 20 on the day — Kalkbrenner found himself in all the right spots. When things went wrong for CU and NC State took a three point second-half lead, Kalkbrenner was momentarily all that was right.

The big man finished with a career-high 31 points, going 11 for 14 from the field, 8 for 9 from the free throw line and snagging seven boards. All while constantly walling up near the rim and putting Wolfpack center DJ Burns in foul trouble.

“Nothing surprises me from Kalk,” coach Greg McDermott said. “He’s just continued to get better and better and better.”

Smith got his. His slam over Creighton’s 7-foot-1 star epitomized just how well he got to his spots throughout the game. But the Wolfpack never delivered much help down the stretch, watching Creighton take a commanding lead late game.

Creighton advances to face No. 3 seed Baylor on Sunday.

