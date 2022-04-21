Being Creighton's starting pitcher isn't Tommy Steier's priority — winning is

When Tommy Steier was summoned into Tuesday's game against Arizona in the sixth inning, it was no surprise he was still on the mound for the final out of the ninth.

Steier has taken over Creighton's closer role, and the Omaha Creighton Prep graduate has made a habit of finishing games, no matter how many innings he has to work.

"We're lucky with Tom. He can pitch one inning, he can pitch four innings," Creighton coach Ed Servais said. "He could probably start if we needed him to. He's so valuable in that swing position."

The right-hander threw four shutout innings against Arizona, lowering his season ERA to 1.19. In 16 appearances, he's allowed five runs in 37.2 innings, and he's earned six of his seven saves during the past four weeks.

"Here's a young guy who knows how to compete. He's just a great competitor," Servais said. "He didn't have his good stuff early (against Arizona), but the longer he pitched the more comfortable he got."

Steier always has been a reliever in college, but this spring has been a breakout season for him.

He started his career at UNO in 2018 and had a 9.69 ERA in 13 innings. He transferred to Creighton and made six appearances in 2020 before the pandemic shut down that season. He missed most of the 2021 season with a broken hand before finishing with a 4.02 ERA in seven appearances.

Then last summer, Steier said, he was used as a starter when he pitched in a league in California. That allowed him to work through some longer outings.

"I usually go out there with a one-inning-at-a-time mentality," Steier said. "Everyone wants to start, but I have no preference. Out on the field, I just like to win. Whatever helps the team."

He's done whatever is necessary to get the Jays to the finish line. He's finished 13 of his 16 appearances this season, going at least three innings in five of those appearances. That includes going 5.2 innings in a win at Loyola Marymount. The next week he went 6.2 innings against St. Thomas.

The St. Thomas game is one of Steier's two appearances that he didn't finish — Creighton won that game in 15 innings as Steier came out after the 14th having thrown 92 pitches.

The other game he didn't finish was earlier this month against Georgetown. He came in during the sixth inning of a 4-2 game and likely would have been around in the ninth except the Bluejays scored 10 in the seventh for a 14-2 lead. Servais saved some wear and tear on Steier, bringing him out after the seventh.

But Steier will be ready the next time he's called on, which could be this weekend when the Bluejays return to Big East play as they host Seton Hall beginning Friday. Creighton is 6-0 in league play, tied for first with Connecticut. Seton Hall is 2-4 in the league, 10-26 overall.

"It's just a get-the-job-done mentality," Steier said. "It's my job to do, and I'm going to get it done."​

Creighton had won 20 of 23 games before dropping two straight to Arizona. Pitching dominated both games as the Bluejays managed to score just one run in the losses. Creighton was a combined 0 of 15 with runners in scoring position during the two chilly nights.

"We're putting so much pressure on our pitching and defense because we're just not swinging the bats," Servais said. "I don't want to take anything away from Arizona's pitching because they pitched great. But I'm concerned about our offense."

One thing the Arizona series showed was Creighton's pitching depth. Tommy Lamb was solid in Monday's loss, while Hudson Leach was impressive in his start Tuesday. Servais was hoping for one or two innings from Leach, but instead he shut out the Wildcats before leaving in the fifth.

"Hudson was fantastic, that was great to see," Steier said. "If he's able to spin that slider in there like he did (Tuesday), he can be one of the best pitchers on our staff."

