Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler commits to Creighton basketball

Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler won't be leaving the Omaha metro after his final season with the Thunderbirds.

The three-star point guard announced his commitment to Creighton men's basketball Monday on Twitter.

"After a great official visit and receiving an offer, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Creighton University! Go Jays!" Dotzler said in tweet.

Dotzler transitioned to the Thunderbirds point guard for the 2021-22 season after the graduation of Chucky Hepburn. As a junior, he averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists.

