Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler commits to Creighton basketball

Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler won't be leaving the Omaha metro after his final season with the Thunderbirds.
The three-star point guard announced his commitment to Creighton men's basketball Monday on Twitter.
"After a great official visit and receiving an offer, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Creighton University! Go Jays!" Dotzler said in tweet.
Dotzler transitioned to the Thunderbirds point guard for the 2021-22 season after the graduation of Chucky Hepburn. As a junior, he averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years
2022: Industrial strength
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!