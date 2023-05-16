Ben Gbur hit his second two-run home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth to give Creighton baseball a 4-2 win over Omaha Tuesday afternoon at Schwab Field.
The teams traded two-run home runs as it was tied 2-2 in the ninth inning.
UNO took the lead in the fifth when Mike Boeve doubled and Devin Hurdle followed with a two-run blast into the left field bullpen. It was Hurdle's third homer in the past seven games.
Jack Grace led off the seventh with a single and then with two outs, Gbur also homered to the left-field bullpen.
Gbur, who had two homers on the season before Tuesday, then hit a 401-foot blast to left in the ninth.
UNO had won four straight games against Creighton before Tuesday dating to 2021.
