Big East basketball games can be forfeited due to COVID

Big East basketball teams will forfeit league games this season if they cannot take the court due to issues related to COVID-19.

The league announced the policy on Thursday for both men's and women's basketball in the 2021-22 season. The Big East board of directors approved it.

Last season was full of postponements and cancelations as multiple squads across the league had to manage positive COVID-19 test results and deal with lengthy competition pauses.

Only Creighton and Butler played all 20 Big East games on the men's side. Xavier only got 13 conference games in. Villanova, the regular season champion by percentage points, played 15.

No women's team played 20 conference games in the Big East last year. Xavier ended up with just 10.

Everyone will have 20 games this year, though. There will be no rescheduling of games.

If a Big East team can't field a team due to COVID-19 positive tests, it will forfeit and a loss will be applied to its league record. Its opponent will be awarded a win. If both teams can't play because of COVID, they both take losses.

