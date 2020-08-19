Big East basketball teams will wear Black Lives Matter patches next season

The Big East men’s and women’s basketball teams will wear a Black Lives Matter patch on their uniforms next season in an effort to raise awareness on social justice issues.

The conference announced the decision Wednesday after it was unanimously approved by its 11 members.

“We hope our BLM initiative, coupled with the Big East’s prominence and visibility, can help our country bridge its protracted racial divide and allow us, once and for all, to live up to our national ideals of equality for all,” conference commissioner Val Ackerman said in a statement.

The idea surfaced this summer after 21 Big East assistant coaches joined up to form a coalition called Coaches for Action. They proposed in June that the league support the addition of a BLM patch on the players’ jerseys.

The group also hopes to organize voter registration drives in each of the Big East’s 11 cities this fall and it'd like to create a scholarship fund for first-generation minority students.

Creighton assistant Terrence Rencher is one of the 21 assistants who make up the Coaches for Action coalition.