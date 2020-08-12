You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big East cancels fall sports, looks to compete in the spring
0 comments
breaking top story
ATHLETICS

Big East cancels fall sports, looks to compete in the spring

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Big East joined the growing list of conferences not playing sports in the fall.

While the conference announced that men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey won’t be contested in 2020, it will assess the possibility of playing in the spring of 2021.

Teams will still be allowed to practice and have team activities that are consistent with individual campus policies.

Winter sports are not affected at this time and will be evaluated at a later point.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Get a World-Herald subscription for complete access to our Creighton coverage
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert