Big East coaches pick Creighton men eighth in league's preseason basketball poll
BASKETBALL

Jon Nyatawa looks at three storylines after two week of practice for the Bluejays.

The Big East men's basketball coaches picked Creighton to finish eighth in the league's preseason poll.

The poll, along with the preseason all-conference squads, got released Tuesday in conjunction with Big East media day.

The Jays did not have a player named to the preseason all-league first- or second-teams.

This marks the third time in the past four years that Creighton has been picked seventh or worse in the Big East preseason poll.

CU is replacing all five starters from a squad that finished second in the Big East last year and reached the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16. The Jays won a share of the 2020 conference championship.

Villanova will enter the year as the Big East's favorite and its talented senior point guard, Collin Gillespie, was named the league's preseason player of the year. The coaches named Georgetown's Aminu Mohammed the Big East preseason freshman of the year.

Big East preseason coaches poll

Villanova (10 first-place votes) 100 points

Connecticut (1) 84

Xavier 76

St. John’s 73

Seton Hall 68

Butler 60

Providence 45

Creighton 38

Marquette 26

Georgetown 25

DePaul 10

Preseason All-Big East first team

Nate Watson, Providence, C, Gr., 6-10, 260, Portsmouth, Va.*

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, G-F, Jr., 6-8, 215, Brooklyn, N.Y.*

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall, G-F, Sr., 6-6, 210, Baldwin, N.Y.

Paul Scruggs, Xavier, G, Sr., 6-4, 196, Indianapolis, Ind.*

Zach Freemantle, Xavier, F, Jr., 6-9, 216, Teaneck, N.J.

Preseason All-Big East second team

R.J. Cole, Connecticut, F, Gr., 6-1, 185, Union, N.J.

Tyrese Martin, Connecticut, G, Sr., 6-6, 215, Allentown, Pa.

Posh Alexander, St. John’s, G, So., 6-0, 200, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Justin Moore, Villanova, G, Jr., 6-4, 210, Fort Washington, Md.

Jermaine Samuels, Villanova, F, Gr., 6-7, 230, Franklin, Mass.

Preseason All-Big East honorable mentions

Chuck Harris, Butler, G, So., 6-2, 190, Ashburn, Va.

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, F, So., 6-9, 240, Bamako, Mali

*Unanimous selection

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

