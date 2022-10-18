 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Big East coaches tab Creighton men and women's basketball as league contenders

  • Updated
  • 0

Greg McDermott, the Creighton men's basketball head coach, speaks in Omaha on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

NEW YORK — The teams from the Midwest were picked Tuesday to be among the beasts of the Big East. 

In advance of the conference's annual media days at Madison Square Garden, league coaches tabbed the Creighton men's basketball team to win the Big East, while the CU women's basketball team was picked to finish second behind perennial power UConn. 

The Bluejay men got eight of the 11 possible first-place votes, with Xavier (2) and Villanova (1) also receiving votes. Creighton is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, ahead of all other Big East teams. 

The CU women got a vast majority of the second-place votes behind UConn, which received 10 of 11 first-place votes. Villanova, picked third in the league, received the other vote.

Ryan Kalkbrenner (first team), Ryan Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma (second team) and Baylor Scheierman (honorable mention) received league preseason honors for the men.

Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen (first team) and Morgan Maly (honorable mention) received Big East preseason honors for the women. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

