Big East coaches tab Creighton men and women's basketball as league contenders

Greg McDermott, the Creighton men's basketball head coach, speaks in Omaha on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
NEW YORK — The teams from the Midwest were picked Tuesday to be among the beasts of the Big East.
In advance of the conference's annual media days at Madison Square Garden, league coaches tabbed the Creighton men's basketball team to win the Big East, while the CU women's basketball team was picked to finish second behind perennial power UConn.
The Bluejay men got eight of the 11 possible first-place votes, with Xavier (2) and Villanova (1) also receiving votes. Creighton is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, ahead of all other Big East teams.
The CU women got a vast majority of the second-place votes behind UConn, which received 10 of 11 first-place votes. Villanova, picked third in the league, received the other vote.
Ryan Kalkbrenner (first team), Ryan Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma (second team) and Baylor Scheierman (honorable mention) received league preseason honors for the men.
Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen (first team) and Morgan Maly (honorable mention) received Big East preseason honors for the women.
Photos and video: Creighton women's and men's basketball media day
The Creighton women's basketball team shares a light moment before practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery, second from left, talks to Morgan Maly, left, Mallory Brake, third from left, and Kennedy Townsend during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Graduate Assistant Trey Zeigler, left, dribbles towards Trey Alexander during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players and coaches line up during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players warm-up before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players warm-up before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell stretches before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mallory Brake goes for layup during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mason Miller shoots a basket during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, left, talks with Head Coach Greg McDermott during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Assistant Coach Carli Berger, center, talks to the team as Brittany Harshaw, left, and Lauren Jensen listen during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Harshaw poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman runs during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton practices at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery, left, and program advisor Connie Yori talk during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Assistant Coach Jordann Reese watches the team practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen dribbles the ball during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
