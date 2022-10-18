Big East favorite Creighton knows its potential — but so does everyone else

NEW YORK — The lines that circle the ceiling of basketball’s mecca could be traced, its roof bare with the jumbotron lowered to hover just a few feet above centercourt.

On the morning of Big East media day, the league’s team logos graced the screen bold enough to see from Madison Square Garden’s nosebleeds. Roughly 40 feet beside it, a crowd lined the right side of the baseline. This one was unusual.

It wasn’t for the Knicks, whose home opener this season won’t come until Monday. An annual herd showed for Villanova, though it took up the opposite side of the baseline.

This group was in attendance for Creighton men’s basketball, one of the most hyped college hoops teams in the nation since the end of last season.

“Usually we sit at this table and talk to each other,” coach Greg McDermott said.

That could hardly be the case this time around for a team that received its highest preseason AP ranking in program history Monday before being picked to finish first in the league early Tuesday.

The Bluejays’ high, simmering expectations took tangible form in the polls. They see everything. They can’t fake being oblivious to the matter. But they’re not forced to relish in the most preseason attention they’ve received. Let them tell it, they won’t dwell on it.

“I think internally, we know our potential with this team,” junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner said. “I don’t think we needed coaching poll rankings to tell us how good we can be. It’s definitely nice to hear that people believe in us, but we believe in ourselves more than anyone else.”

The consensus among them isn’t as uncommon as the gaggle that stood before them: It’s cool but — insert cliché —; We’re not worried about the rankings at this point in the year; Meh.

Part of it is likely the urge to just play games already, which might come with some gradual disinterest in answering the same questions that they’ve been asked all summer.

Part of it is displaying an intriguing level of maturity for a team that simply hasn’t been in this position before.

“I feel like, if you approach in a different manner or with a different mindset going into it talking about ‘Oh yeah, we’re this, this and that,’ you’re not going to accomplish everything you want to accomplish,” sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma said.

With the added lights and cameras of the media comes the additional eyes and ears around the league. Creighton can’t hide anymore. The days of being an underdog won’t return in the near future.

There’s not enough time in the world to prepare for the sucker punches and unpredictability of college basketball, but the Jays know they’ll have to handle being hunted.

“There will be no sneaking up on people this year,” McDermott said. “People are trying to sneak up on us.”

CU was flooded in honors by the afternoon; Kalkbrenner was named to the preseason all-league first team, Kaluma and fellow sophomore Ryan Nembhard were named to the second team, with senior Baylor Scheierman receiving honorable mention.

Yet there are seemingly still feelings of being slighted.

Kalkbrenner has been lauded by many as a top candidate for the league’s Player of the Year award. He’s been pit against one of college basketball’s fellow top big men, UConn's Adama Sanogo, time and time again. The plot behind the matchup thickened when Sanogo was named preseason POY earlier in the day.

“I gotta be careful with what I say,” Kalkbrenner started. “I’m confident in my abilities. In my head I know where I'm at. I don’t want to say anything controversial. But I think it also hurts me having five other guys on my team who are equally as talented as I am, so it’s gonna be spread out throughout the whole team.

“… I don’t really care. I think we’re gonna find out when we play them.”

Nembhard and Co. were surprised that sophomore Trey Alexander didn’t receive any honors. When asked, they smirked and shook their heads in agreement that “he’s a hooper,” and that there shouldn’t be any concern attached to him.

The public confidence in Alexander’s late-season run at point guard is often met by his 28.1% mark from deep. Yet talk of his jump — of course, along with everyone’s alleged jumps as shooters — as a player and shooter has bounced around through CU’s practice gym all offseason. It peaked Tuesday when the three at the podium named Alexander a top-three on the team.

The question hardly needed to sit out in the sun for the duration of the summer for it to grow old: How will this team handle expectations?

The crew tightened their ties and embraced answering it for what will probably be the final time before they actually play games.

“We’re not against expectations,” Nembhard said. “Obviously we want to be ranked high. That's what you play college basketball for, that’s why we came to Creighton. We want to be one of the top teams in the country. We’re just not too focused on it. That’s not what matters at the end of the day, it’s winning.”