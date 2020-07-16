The Big East will cancel all nonconference competitions for its fall sports teams, it announced Thursday.
It's a predictable decision following recent rescheduling announcements from other prominent leagues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The news affects Creighton’s volleyball team, men’s and women’s soccer teams and the cross country program. The Big East also sponsors fall field hockey.
In the last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 switched to conference-only schedules for fall sports, and the SEC and ACC both decided the start of the season would be delayed for Olympic fall sports.
The Big East’s announcement follows that same trend.
The league has yet to make any decisions regarding basketball, or any other winter or spring sport.
It was one month ago the Big East released a regional scheduling model for its fall sports teams — separating the league into two divisions to decrease travel-related cost and limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Creighton is grouped with Xavier, Butler, Marquette and DePaul in the Big East Midwest Division. The Jays’ soccer teams and volleyball squad will not face any other conference team outside of that five-team group in the regular season.
The Big East’s East Division will be comprised of Georgetown, Providence, St. John’s, Seton Hall, UConn and Villanova.
In soccer, if all goes to plan, CU is now set to play an eight-game league schedule, with home-and-homes against the rest of its division. In volleyball, the Jays will have a 16-game conference season, with four matches against each squad in its new division.
No nonconference games would theoretically have a negative impact on the postseason profiles for the Creighton men’s soccer and volleyball programs — both of which routinely schedule tough slates early on to beef up their resumés and impress NCAA selection committees.
But that may not matter anyway. Given the current climate within college athletics, it's reasonable to wonder if the fall sports’ NCAA championships are in jeopardy.
The Big East has not announced any plans regarding its own postseason championship events for the fall. Creighton is on the books to host this year's Big East volleyball tournament.
