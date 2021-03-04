 Skip to main content
Big East honors Creighton's Temi Carda, Emma Ronsiek ahead of conference tourney
BASKETBALL

Big East honors Creighton's Temi Carda, Emma Ronsiek ahead of conference tourney

Temi Carda

Creighton's Temi Carda averaged a team-high 13.2 points per game during Big East play, which ranked 14th in the league.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The two Creighton players honored Thursday by the Big East will try to help lead their team in this weekend’s single-elimination conference tournament.

Senior Temi Carda was named to the all-conference second team. Emma Ronsiek earned a spot on the all-freshman team.

Carda averaged a team-high 13.2 points per game during Big East play, which ranked 14th in the league. She shot 38.2% from 3-point range (sixth) and recorded 3.6 assists per game (11th). She had a season-high 24 points in CU’s most recent game, an 81-49 loss to No. 1 UConn.

Ronsiek scored 11.7 points in league play, the second-highest total by a freshman this year. Her two best games both came against DePaul — she scored 28 points in December and then totaled 27 points in CU’s upset win on Feb. 20. The Big East twice named Ronsiek its freshman of the week this year.

Now both will try to spark the Jays as they look to extend their season in Connecticut. The Big East tournament begins Friday at Mohegan Sun.

No. 6 seed Creighton opens with a 4 p.m. game against No. 11 Georgetown, which lost to CU twice already this season. The game will be carried on Big East Digital Network. Friday’s winner will face No. 3 seed Seton Hall in the quarterfinals.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

