Big East is wasting no time preparing basketball schedule

Games like these between teams within the sport’s top-tier leagues do seem to be the most feasible nonconference arrangements.

Both squads have the resources to ensure testing measures would be uniform. Travel options would be similar to conference play. There are no sizable payout checks to hand out. Plus, KU coach Bill Self told the Kansas City Star that the Jayhawks do intend to meet this year’s games maximum (27). So maybe CU makes the cut.

» Creighton and Nebraska were originally set to play their annual rivalry game on Dec. 12 in Lincoln. If league play doesn’t start by then in either conference, perhaps this much-anticipated showdown can remain on the books for Week 3.

» What about buy games? CU might be able to fit a couple in. McDermott told The World-Herald last month that contracts could be amended to reduce the payment provided to smaller-school opponents (presuming fan attendance is limited or prohibited). He also said dates could be reworked.

“We might have holes in our schedule in December where we can move a game — if we’re allowed to play then,” he said. “We’re really at the mercy of the decision-makers.”