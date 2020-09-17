Big East is wasting no time preparing basketball schedule

The Big East has a basketball schedule to solidify, and its officials are not wasting any time.
The morning after Wednesday’s announcement of a Nov. 25 start date for college hoops, the Big East coaches and athletic directors were meeting for an extensive conference call to discuss all their options. They plan to get together again Friday, too.
It’s already clear that the structure of the 2020-21 season will be different in the wake of the pandemic. But how different?
Will the Big East form a bubble for league games? Creighton coach Greg McDermott has said since the summer that’s a worst-case scenario. The conference hopes to play games at campus sites. But you can’t toss contingency plans off the table just yet.
The league has to figure out a policy for scheduling nonconference opponents. It needs a COVID-19 testing plan. It’ll have to work out particulars with its TV partner, Fox. Perhaps it could even establish safety guidelines to open up arenas to fans.
There’s plenty still left to be discussed. But clarity’s coming soon. It has to.
The Big East surely will aim to play its 20-game, round-robin schedule this year, starting in December. Finalizing the conference slate is top priority for the Big East, Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters Thursday.
But even if 20 league games are set in stone, that would still leave seven available nonconference slots for Creighton this winter.
Assuming the Big East does indeed give its teams clearance to play non-league opponents, here’s a rundown of what CU’s 2020-21 men’s hoops schedule could look like:
» The Battle 4 Atlantis is getting relocated and rebranded — for this year only. Its organizers announced Thursday that the event is canceled. Technically, that is true. The marquee tournament won’t be played in the Bahamas.
Instead, it’s going to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
And at this point, the eight teams originally signed on to participate are still in: Creighton, Duke, Ohio State, Memphis, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State (although the Utes need the Pac-12 to revisit its no-games-before-January decision).
The bracket has not yet been set. But each team would play three games.
And this event could very well end up being an appetizing season tipoff showcase for the Jays on Thanksgiving week. The season starts Nov. 25. This tournament was originally scheduled to take place from Nov. 25-27.
» The possible headliner match-up for Week 2 of the season: a trip to Kansas on Dec. 3.
Games like these between teams within the sport’s top-tier leagues do seem to be the most feasible nonconference arrangements.
Both squads have the resources to ensure testing measures would be uniform. Travel options would be similar to conference play. There are no sizable payout checks to hand out. Plus, KU coach Bill Self told the Kansas City Star that the Jayhawks do intend to meet this year’s games maximum (27). So maybe CU makes the cut.
» Creighton and Nebraska were originally set to play their annual rivalry game on Dec. 12 in Lincoln. If league play doesn’t start by then in either conference, perhaps this much-anticipated showdown can remain on the books for Week 3.
» What about buy games? CU might be able to fit a couple in. McDermott told The World-Herald last month that contracts could be amended to reduce the payment provided to smaller-school opponents (presuming fan attendance is limited or prohibited). He also said dates could be reworked.
“We might have holes in our schedule in December where we can move a game — if we’re allowed to play then,” he said. “We’re really at the mercy of the decision-makers.”
Two other November games could theoretically be rescheduled instead of a smaller opponent. Creighton had been slated to host Arizona State and host a Big Ten team (Gavitt Games). But the status of those games is uncertain.
