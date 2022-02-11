Big East refs are calling fewer fouls. Here's how that impacts Creighton

"Our bodies are just different," McDermott said.

There's no "pause" button here for Creighton to press, though.

Its young guys can't magically make the necessary strength gains that would aid them in managing the rough-and-tumble gamedays that await them as the season approaches its stretch run.

So they have to keep embracing the battle.

Senior Ryan Hawkins talked after Tuesday's win over Butler about the CU players making the mental adjustment at halftime to match the Bulldogs' tenacity and aggression. It worked that night.

Freshman Trey Alexander said a couple weeks ago that he's starting to figure out more ways to use his speed as an advantage. Freshman Ryan Nembhard said the Jays know what to expect on a game-to-game basis now. Plus, their in-season weight room sessions — despite not being as strenuous as those that await them this offseason — are having a positive impact.

The important thing for Creighton is that it doesn't back down, no matter how the game is being officiated, according to Nembhard.