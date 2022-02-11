Big East refs are calling fewer fouls. Here's how that impacts Creighton

After Creighton and UConn finished their bruising battle two weeks ago, trading hip-checks and body blows for 40 minutes, Huskies coach Dan Hurley had an observation.
The refs let both teams play. Maybe that wasn't a good thing.
Hurley, speaking in his post-game press conference, wasn't lamenting over calls that didn't go his team's way or theorizing that the outcome would have been different with a tighter whistle. The Jays won 59-55 that night and they earned it, according to Hurley.
But aesthetically? The game was tough to watch.
"You have to call more fouls — call more fouls on us, call more fouls on the other team," Hurley said. "At some point out there, it looked like both teams were getting mauled."
Creighton went 19 minutes before it was whistled for a foul that night. UConn had four team fouls at halftime.
But that's how it's often gone this year in a physically demanding Big East.
Referees are calling fewer fouls. It's been a multi-season trend, actually. The average amount of fouls called per game in conference-only action has dropped every year since 2016.
This season, Big East teams are committing an average of 16.23 fouls per game — down from 16.74 a year ago (and down from 20.33 in the 2015-16 campaign).
And in Creighton's league games, that rate is even lower at just 14.41 fouls per game per team this season.
Coach Greg McDermott first talked about the trend more than a month ago.
"They just aren't calling fouls," he said. "So you have to figure out a way to play through it."
This has been arguably the most difficult challenge for the Jays' inexperienced roster this season.
With veterans, perhaps, the concern wouldn't be as significant. In fact, CU actually prefers games with fewer whistles — it purposefully tries not to commit fouls defensively and it likes to push the pace unimpeded offensively. The Jays want the game going up and down, not stalled with excessive free-throw line trips.
But this Creighton team, with five underclassmen playing key roles, is still learning how to properly deal with the game's allowable contact, its collisions and its physicality.
CU's inexperience has led to turnovers, rushed shots, improper reads and botched technique.
And the refs aren't bailing the Jays out. They aren't bailing anyone in the league out, to be fair — but many of the other Big East lineups are filled with upperclassmen who've spent years in college weight training programs so they're better equipped to handle the bumps, shoves and tugs.
"Our bodies are just different," McDermott said.
There's no "pause" button here for Creighton to press, though.
Its young guys can't magically make the necessary strength gains that would aid them in managing the rough-and-tumble gamedays that await them as the season approaches its stretch run.
So they have to keep embracing the battle.
Senior Ryan Hawkins talked after Tuesday's win over Butler about the CU players making the mental adjustment at halftime to match the Bulldogs' tenacity and aggression. It worked that night.
Freshman Trey Alexander said a couple weeks ago that he's starting to figure out more ways to use his speed as an advantage. Freshman Ryan Nembhard said the Jays know what to expect on a game-to-game basis now. Plus, their in-season weight room sessions — despite not being as strenuous as those that await them this offseason — are having a positive impact.
The important thing for Creighton is that it doesn't back down, no matter how the game is being officiated, according to Nembhard.
"It's just a really tough league," he said. "You've got a bunch of veteran guys on almost every single team you're playing — a bunch of guys that are experienced and have gone through big east seasons before. Just very physical.
"We've just got to figure it out."
