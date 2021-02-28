Big East title race: Creighton controls its destiny (again) after Butler beats Villanova

The Bluejays needed some help to remain within striking distance of Villanova in the Big East title race as the regular season approached its final week.

Butler came through for Creighton.

One day after Creighton lost 77-69 at Xavier, the Bulldogs secured a 73-61 victory over Villanova.

So the Jays, vying for a second straight league crown, are back on the same path. If they win out, they’re champs.

It sets up a de facto title game Wednesday in Philadelphia: Creighton at Villanova.

If CU takes down the Wildcats then defeats Butler at home Saturday, it would finish 15-5 in league play (.750 winning percentage). Villanova could then end up no better than 11-4 (.733 winning percentage).

The Big East, presuming teams weren’t going to play the same amount of games during this COVID-19 season, decided before the year that winning percentage would determine the regular-season conference championship — and seeding for the league’s tournament.