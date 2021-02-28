 Skip to main content
Big East title race: Creighton controls its destiny (again) after Butler beats Villanova
BASKETBALL

Big East title race: Creighton controls its destiny (again) after Butler beats Villanova

CUcelebrate

Creighton's team celebrates its first Big East championship last year after beating Seton Hall on the final day of the regular season. The Jays shared the crown with Villanova and Seton Hall. They could win an outright title this week if they beat Villanova and Butler.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Bluejays needed some help to remain within striking distance of Villanova in the Big East title race as the regular season approached its final week.

Butler came through for Creighton.

One day after Creighton lost 77-69 at Xavier, the Bulldogs secured a 73-61 victory over Villanova.

So the Jays, vying for a second straight league crown, are back on the same path. If they win out, they’re champs.

It sets up a de facto title game Wednesday in Philadelphia: Creighton at Villanova.

If CU takes down the Wildcats then defeats Butler at home Saturday, it would finish 15-5 in league play (.750 winning percentage). Villanova could then end up no better than 11-4 (.733 winning percentage).

The Big East, presuming teams weren’t going to play the same amount of games during this COVID-19 season, decided before the year that winning percentage would determine the regular-season conference championship — and seeding for the league’s tournament.

Last year, Creighton, Villanova and Seton Hall all tied for first place with 13-5 league records. They shared the title, CU's first since joining the conference. The Jays then earned the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.

But this week?

If Creighton wins both of its games, it would clinch its first outright Big East championship.

But the Jays do have some work to do before they're in position to accomplish that milestone. They’re coming off a loss where they allowed Xavier to shoot 54.2% from the floor. And a couple of scoring droughts kept them from staying close Saturday.

“We just didn’t quite have it on both ends (Saturday),” coach Greg McDermott said. “I don’t think we were that far away. Our problems are certainly fixable. That’s what we’ll do in practice the next couple days.”

The Jays already defeated Villanova in this year's previous meeting, 86-70 Feb. 13 in Omaha.

Here’s the remaining regular-season schedule for Creighton and Villanova this week:

Wednesday

Creighton at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday

Villanova at Providence, 1:30 p.m., Fox

Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m., Fox

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

