Big East tournament final preview: No. 2 seed Creighton vs. No. 8 seed Georgetown

The Jays (20-7) are making their third appearance in the Big East tournament title game since joining the league. But they’ve never won this event. Can they do it Saturday? They’ll have to take down red-hot Georgetown, which is playing for its postseason life with an NCAA automatic bid on the line.
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City
TV: Fox
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Georgetown info
2020-21 Record: 12-12
NET ranking: 76th (CU: 17th)
Coach: Patrick Ewing, fourth season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 95th (CU: 11th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 58th (CU: 37th)
Outlook: Georgetown has been playing like one of the best teams in the Big East since it returned from a COVID-19 pause at the end of January. The Hoyas' new additions just needed time to settled into their roles. And now they’re on a roll. The team picked to finish last in the league is playing for a conference championship. And it’s not a fluke. Georgetown’s earned every bit of this title shot.
Recent history vs. CU: The Hoyas won in Omaha last month but the Jays got some payback one week later at Georgetown.
Three players to watch
Senior guard Jahvon Blair (#0) — He does a lot for the Georgetown offense, as a scorer and as a facilitator. Creighton will do its best to keep him uncomfortable. Because if he settles in, CU knows what that means. Blair had 22 points and seven assists against the Jays in Omaha. Denzel Mahoney is likely to draw the primary defensive assignment here.
Senior forward Jamorko Pickett (#1) — Like Blair, you don’t want Pickett finding an early rhythm. So staying attached to him, particularly in scramble situations defensively (in transition or after offensive boards), will be important for Creighton. Pickett’s long and rangy at 6-foot-9. He can get downhill on you, too.
Sophomore center Qudus Wahab (#5) — The Jays completely altered their game plan in the second meeting because of how badly Wahab beat them in Game One. He’s a load inside, both on the block and on the glass. Creighton’s bigs will have to do their work before the ball arrives, making sure he doesn’t get position too deep. Look for CU to bring double teams, too.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Limit turnovers: Oddly enough, CU’s struggled with this against Georgetown. Maybe it’s the increased pace. Maybe it’s the Hoyas’ length on the wing. Whatever the reason, the Jays committed 32 turnovers in two games against Georgetown. And that’s not even one of the Hoyas’ strengths. They rank 314th nationally in opponent turnover rate, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. Miscues will really hurt Creighton in this match-up.
2. Be active (and smart) on defense: The Jays recorded 19 steals in their win at Georgetown last month. They were everywhere. Swarming to the ball in the post. Jumping into passing lanes. Swiping the ball away from driving Georgetown players. CU will try to do that again. But it has to be careful. You don’t want to take so many chances that you get caught with your hand in the cookie jar. If the fouls start piling up, that’s not good. The Hoyas are 57 of 70 at the line (81.4%) this week.
3. Rebound: Creighton’s coming off arguably its best performance on the glass this year, out-rebounding UConn 50-33 Friday. Can the Jays do it again? They should have some openings to create second-chance opportunities if they’re working to find them. Seton Hall had 15 offensive boards against Georgetown Friday, including nine in the second half. Additionally, on the other end, the Hoyas have height and they’re one of the best offensive-rebounding teams in the league. So CU’s guys better be ready to crash the glass.
Injury update: Sophomore Shereef Mitchell didn't play the final 12 minutes Friday. He got "hit in the head and had to sit out," coach Greg McDermott said.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 80.3%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 77-69
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Both teams are likely going to be running on fumes Saturday. But a championship is on the line. So the squad that summons enough willpower and energy will likely take home the crown. The storybook finish would be for Ewing and the Hoyas to win it. But I think the Jays are going to spoil the party and earn a 73-62 win.
