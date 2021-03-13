Big East tournament final preview: No. 2 seed Creighton vs. No. 8 seed Georgetown

Three keys for Creighton

1. Limit turnovers: Oddly enough, CU’s struggled with this against Georgetown. Maybe it’s the increased pace. Maybe it’s the Hoyas’ length on the wing. Whatever the reason, the Jays committed 32 turnovers in two games against Georgetown. And that’s not even one of the Hoyas’ strengths. They rank 314th nationally in opponent turnover rate, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. Miscues will really hurt Creighton in this match-up.

2. Be active (and smart) on defense: The Jays recorded 19 steals in their win at Georgetown last month. They were everywhere. Swarming to the ball in the post. Jumping into passing lanes. Swiping the ball away from driving Georgetown players. CU will try to do that again. But it has to be careful. You don’t want to take so many chances that you get caught with your hand in the cookie jar. If the fouls start piling up, that’s not good. The Hoyas are 57 of 70 at the line (81.4%) this week.