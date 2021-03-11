Big East tournament quarterfinals preview: No. 2 seed Creighton vs. No. 10 seed Butler

The Jays (18-7) missed out on a chance to win a Big East regular-season title last week. But now they can chase the league's tournament championship. They’ve never won this event, although they’ve twice been a runner-up. We’ll see if CU can make a run this week. It’ll have to get by Butler first.
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Butler info
2020-21 Record: 10-14
NET ranking: 114th (CU: 25th)
Coach: LaVall Jordan, fourth season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 161st (CU: 12th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 66th (CU: 49th)
Outlook: Butler’s won three of its past four games, the only loss coming at Creighton on Saturday. And those three wins are pretty impressive. Seton Hall, Villanova, Xavier. It’s easy to underestimate these Bulldogs, who’re young and at times inconsistent. But they play hard and they battle. Their 19-point comeback against Xavier on Wednesday in the first round of the Big East tournament was impressive to watch.
Recent history vs. CU: The Jays’ last time out was Saturday when they beat Butler 93-73 in Omaha. The Bulldogs won the first meeting this season.
Three players to watch
Senior guard Jair Bolden (#52) — A shooter who doesn’t need much room. He can pull up off the dribble or stretch the defense well beyond the arc. CU’s defenders will have to stay attached to Bolden, doing their best to force him into a driver whenever possible.
Freshman guard Chuck Harris (#3) — He’s a shifty ball-handler with a smooth jumper. And he was sensational in overtime against Xavier on Wednesday, making two 3-pointers and knocking down the game-tying and game-winning free throws with three seconds left. Harris scored 29 points on Creighton on Saturday. So stopping him will be a focus for the Jays.
𝘾𝙝𝙪𝙘𝙠. 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨.— Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) March 11, 2021
Butler up 68-67. #GoDawgs | #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/9zUAi0u9cQ
Junior forward Bryce Golden (#33) — His movement off-the-ball puts him in favorable scoring positions when his teammates do find him. He reads angles well. He’s active on the glass. The 6-foot-9 Golden had 19 on 8 of 11 shooting against Creighton Saturday. He followed that up by going for 20 points (9 of 11 shooting) against Xavier Wednesday.
Injury report: Bo Hodges didn’t play Saturday and Bryce Nze injured his ankle Saturday. But both were on the court Thursday against Xavier, even though Jordan said neither was 100% healthy.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Get the ball moving: The Bulldogs’ help-defenders are conditioned to step into driving lanes, or at least get their hands in those gaps. So that makes it important for Creighton to keep shifting the Butler alignment with ball reversals and in-and-out passing — then it can attack a recovering defense. The Jays did this well Saturday, finishing with 20 assists on 33 makes.
some passes make you 😁 pic.twitter.com/c2qIrwlpRh— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 6, 2021
2. Protect the paint: Butler’s off-ball movement (big men rolling out of screens or guards back-cutting to the rim) puts a constant pressure on the back-side of your defense. CU’s guys must stay alert. Rotations will have to be sharp. But they’ll also have to be solid on the ball. The Bulldogs have multiple guys who can create. And they’ll be disciplined in their approach, in terms of shot-selection and decision-making.
3. Rebound: It’s one of the areas of the game that Creighton dominated Saturday, out-rebounding Butler 41-29. The Jays shot 52.4% from the floor and still chased down 10 offensive boards (the Bulldogs had five). This isn’t usually an area of strength for CU. And it likely won’t be as one-sided in Thursday’s rubber match. But picking up extra possessions (or limiting Butler to one shot) will prove beneficial in a tense postseason environment.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 87.5%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 73-63
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Creighton had a great plan Saturday, on both ends of the court. The Jays executed it well. But one would assume that Butler will adjust. So maybe the Bulldogs have a slight advantage here, since the recent shortcomings are fresh in their mind. They’ll have energy carried over from Wednesday, too. But ultimately, CU just has too much firepower. I’ll pick the Jays 75-64.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa