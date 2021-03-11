Big East tournament quarterfinals preview: No. 2 seed Creighton vs. No. 10 seed Butler

Injury report: Bo Hodges didn’t play Saturday and Bryce Nze injured his ankle Saturday. But both were on the court Thursday against Xavier, even though Jordan said neither was 100% healthy.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Get the ball moving: The Bulldogs’ help-defenders are conditioned to step into driving lanes, or at least get their hands in those gaps. So that makes it important for Creighton to keep shifting the Butler alignment with ball reversals and in-and-out passing — then it can attack a recovering defense. The Jays did this well Saturday, finishing with 20 assists on 33 makes.

2. Protect the paint: Butler’s off-ball movement (big men rolling out of screens or guards back-cutting to the rim) puts a constant pressure on the back-side of your defense. CU’s guys must stay alert. Rotations will have to be sharp. But they’ll also have to be solid on the ball. The Bulldogs have multiple guys who can create. And they’ll be disciplined in their approach, in terms of shot-selection and decision-making.