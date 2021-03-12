Big East tournament semifinal preview: No. 2 seed Creighton vs. No. 3 seed UConn

The Jays (19-7) can earn a spot in the Big East tournament title game. But to do it, they’ll have to beat Connecticut for a third time this season. And the Huskies are playing well of late. Both teams want this win. So there should be no shortage of intensity and passion on the court Friday night.
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
UConn info
2020-21 Record: 15-6
NET ranking: 28th (CU: 20th)
Coach: Dan Hurley, third season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 17th (CU: 9th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 28th (CU: 45th)
Outlook: Star player James Bouknight is back and the Huskies are on a roll. UConn’s won seven of its past eight games (the only loss was an eight-point defeat at Villanova). The past five wins have all come by double digits. The Huskies have been underrated nationally all season long. They’re starting to find their groove now, at the right time. And they’re letting folks know about it.
Yeah, Creighton-UConn Round 3 is going to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ir0wucdmmt— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓓𝓮𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓲𝓼 (@mjdemarinis) March 12, 2021
Recent history vs. CU: The Jays swept the regular season series, winning at UConn in overtime and beating the Huskies in Omaha.
Three players to watch
Sophomore guard James Bouknight (#2) — He played in one game against CU this year. And he dropped 40. He knocked down some jumpers. But it was his ability to get to the bucket that really created issues for the Jays. Bouknight drew 11 Creighton fouls that day, and he ranked first in Big East play in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (5.9). He’ll be a handful, although he did cramp up pretty badly Thursday night.
Junior guard R.J. Cole (#1) — He’s done the best of anyone defensively against Marcus Zegarowski. So that’s where his impact will be monitored closely. But Cole is a game-changer on the offensive end, too. Against DePaul on Thursday, he finished with 14 points and eight assists.
Senior forward Isaiah Whaley (#5) — Another guy where the scouting report starts with his defense. Whaley’s so long and agile that he can singlehandedly blow up ball screens. He also ranked second in Big East play in blocks per game (2.5). And on the other end, he’ll put pressure on the rim with his 6-foot-9 frame. But if he can hit a jumper or two, that could stretch Creighton’s defense.
Andre Jackson ☄️ to Isaiah Whaley for the slam pic.twitter.com/2imX64IENd— Mike Mavredakis (@MMavredakis) March 12, 2021
Three keys for Creighton
1. Limit turnovers: UConn will make it tough. The Huskies are going to press up on ball handlers and slide into passing lanes. They don’t mind fouling you, either. Their goal is to make you uncomfortable and force you into some uncharacteristic mistakes. So the Jays will have to be smart with their decision-making process. They had nine turnovers in that second meeting, which they controlled for much of the second half.
2. Rebound: Connecticut ranks eighth in the country and first in the Big East in offensive rebound percentage. The Huskies rebound 36.6% of their misses. If Creighton can keep them at or around that number, CU will feel good about that. If UConn’s offensive rebound rate is upwards of 50%, that’s where the issues began to mount. It’ll take all five Jays on the court staying committed to boxing out with physicality and pursuing the loose balls with purpose.
3. Push tempo: You gotta secure the rebound first (see above). But once Creighton has possession, it’ll find its best opportunities to attack right away. According to Hoop-Math.com, UConn has allowed an effective field goal percentage of 63.3% in transition this year (sixth-worst nationally). But in non-transition situations? That eFG% drops to 42.5% — which ranks fifth-best in the country. It’s always harder to score against a set defense. But especially these Huskies.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 52.8%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 73-72
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays debuted with an impressive win over Butler. Then UConn was just as dominant in its blowout victory over DePaul. So both teams are strutting their way into the semifinal. It should lead to a titanic collision, where two passionate squads with contrasting styles wrestle for control of the game. Creighton’s going to have to hit some 3s and free-throws to out-last the Huskies. I think it will. CU wins, 75-72.
