Big East tournament semifinal preview: No. 2 seed Creighton vs. No. 3 seed UConn

Three keys for Creighton

1. Limit turnovers: UConn will make it tough. The Huskies are going to press up on ball handlers and slide into passing lanes. They don’t mind fouling you, either. Their goal is to make you uncomfortable and force you into some uncharacteristic mistakes. So the Jays will have to be smart with their decision-making process. They had nine turnovers in that second meeting, which they controlled for much of the second half.

2. Rebound: Connecticut ranks eighth in the country and first in the Big East in offensive rebound percentage. The Huskies rebound 36.6% of their misses. If Creighton can keep them at or around that number, CU will feel good about that. If UConn’s offensive rebound rate is upwards of 50%, that’s where the issues began to mount. It’ll take all five Jays on the court staying committed to boxing out with physicality and pursuing the loose balls with purpose.