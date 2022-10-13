Big East volleyball title may hinge on Creighton's battle with Marquette

What goes up must come down.

The No. 21 Creighton and No. 16 Marquette volleyball teams enter Friday night’s match tied for the Big East conference lead. With each team undefeated through six league games, the matchup will likely have a big imprint on which of them will secure the Big East title.

Of course, only one team can remain unbeaten.

The season began with CU and its players as preseason favorites for the league title and individual honors. But the Golden Eagles have since made the preconceived margin between the two teams quite slim.

Marquette opened its season with an upset over then-No.11 Kentucky, which handled the Bluejays in a four-set loss back in September. The Golden Eagles’ only loss came at the hands of No. 5 Wisconsin the following week.

“They’re ranked in front of us, their RPI is in front of us,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “I told the team that today. It’s a big opportunity to build our resume.”

Booth immediately pointed out that the Golden Eagles have run a 5-1 rotation this year as opposed to their typical 6-2. She described them as having a faster tempo, saying they have a similar tempo to UNO while still having quite a bit more hitting depth.

Marquette has been one of the better offenses in the nation, terminating balls at every chance. The Golden Eagles enter Friday ranked fourth in the nation in kills per set at 14.33. They swing with precision, ranking 12th in the nation in hitting percentage at .287.

Booth isn’t looking for her group to do things they’re not used to in order to win.

She’s hoping they excel at the things they’ve been driving home all year.

“I don’t think there's anything out of the ordinary that has to happen,” Booth said. “But we have to serve and pass well, and I’m sure (Marquette coach Ryan) Theis is saying the same thing to his team.”

Friday’s match will be one of the team’s greatest chances to bolster its resume to date. It’ll be far from easy.

In fact, it might take more well-rounded production than the Jays have had all season.

“I think in a lot of our matches, a player or two have had a great match and then maybe someone hasn’t had a great match,” Booth said. “I don’t know if we’ve had a match all year that everyone plays great. This would be a good opportunity.”