BASEBALL

Big fourth inning propels Creighton baseball to win over Minnesota

Creighton scored eight runs with two outs in the fourth inning to pull away from Minnesota 14-7 Saturday at Schwab Field.

Minnesota tied it 2-2 in the top of the fourth before Creighton strung together six hits with two outs, five of which produced runs.

In all, nine Bluejays had RBIs on the day. Catcher Hogan Helligso, batting out of the nine hole, led the way with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Dominic Cancellieri worked the first six innings to earn the win.

Creighton goes for the weekend sweep at noon Sunday.

