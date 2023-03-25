If you want to know how good San Diego State’s defense is, chew on this: The Aztecs scored 45 points in a game last month — and won.

Or this: Two different Aztecs won Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year — one for the coaches, one for the media.

Or maybe Friday night’s Sweet 16 win over Alabama provides the best example of what Creighton will face in Sunday’s Elite Eight game.

San Diego State beat the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed by holding it 18 points below its season average. The Crimson Tide shot 11.1% — 3 for 27 — from 3 and 32% from the field. The Aztecs (30-6) blocked eight shots. Alabama didn’t score a single point — not one — in transition.

“We defend at a high level,” coach Brian Dutcher said after his team’s 71-64 win. “And that’s what allows us a chance to win games.”

Dutcher’s right. SDSU only scores 72 points per game and makes just 44.3% of its shots. No one Aztec can go off for 30 points like any of CU’s five starters.

But San Diego State is on the doorstep of the Final Four because it defends. Long has, too, from the days of Kawhi Leonard — who led the program’s 34-win team in 2011 — until Friday night’s masterpiece.

"Some things never change, and that's their toughness defensively," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Saturday. "Their positioning defensively, their ability to knock you out of rhythm on the defensive end of the floor, and how aggressive they are on the glass."

There aren’t many offenses more efficient than Creighton’s pace-and-space attack, but Alabama was one. And Alabama’s out.

“Their physicality definitely bothered us in the half-court, for sure,” Tide coach Nate Oats said. “They kind of got us off our drives…they’re a tough, physical, big, strong, experienced team.”

CU coaches and players already know that. They beat San Diego State 72-69 in last year’s NCAA Tournament, surviving 20 turnovers and 2-for-14 shooting from 3.

But SDSU’s defense is truly peaking this March. In seven games since the calendar turned, they’ve allowed 55.7 points per game.

San Diego State’s first-round foe, Charleston, averaged 80 points per game. It scored 57 in a six-point loss last week. SDSU’s second-round test, Furman, averaged 81 points per game. The Paladins scored 52 in a 23-point loss. Bama posted 82 per, and mustered only 64.

How do the Aztecs do it?

Start with length. One of those conference defensive players of the year, 6-foot-10 center Nathan Mensah, has a 7-5 wingspan to directly challenge CU center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Omaha South graduate Aguek Arop has a 7-foot wingspan. It’s hard to get past or over SDSU’s web of defenders.

Add muscle. Seven players in SDSU’s rotation weigh at least 200 pounds. Four weigh at least 220, including Arop and star guard Matt Bradley.

Multiply by experience. SDSU’s average roster age is 23 — oldest of any remaining team — so players know what they’re doing inside a defensive scheme.

Finally, depth. Of the nine Aztecs who regularly play, none average fewer than 16 minutes — and none average more than 27. All five of Creighton’s starters play more than that. It means San Diego State has fresh legs for defense. It means Dutcher can do things few college coaches could to stem an opponent’s momentum.

Like what he did in the midst of Alabama’s second-half push Friday night. Dutcher pulled four of his starters three minutes after halftime. Line change. Ninety seconds later, he put two back in. At the 12:50 mark, Dutcher performed another line change, shuffling four more.

The Crimson Tide’s lead grew to nine during this stretch. But SDSU was still fresh enough to then execute a 12-0 run, grabbing a lead it never relinquished.

“Everybody buys into a deep bench — they’re not crying when they come out,” Dutcher said, unpacking the mass second-half substitutions made before the first TV timeout. “In some programs, that’d be a disaster. You’d have to sit there and massage egos for ten minutes to get them ready to play when they got back in. But this team’s not wired that way. We’re wired to win.”

