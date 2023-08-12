Creighton is seeking its 10th consecutive Big East title and 12th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

After Saturday’s scrimmage, there’s hope throughout the program that this year’s squad could be one of the best teams yet.

“Perhaps the deepest team that I’ve coached,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said after the Blue team's 19-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19, 20-18 win over the White squard. “Gosh, we have some tough decisions and I think if you were watching the game today, you saw that we have a lot of tough decisions to make.”

One key decision will come on defense, where several players shone throughout the match.

Senior Ellie Bolton, playing on the Blue team Saturday, stood out at defensive specialist. Afterward, she praised the competitiveness she has seen in the preseason.

“This group, since I’ve been here my four years, is probably the most competitive group that we’ve had,” Bolton said. “I think we have a really good balance of supporting each other but also wanting to like ... go for each other.”

That mentality is clear at defensive specialist, which saw Bolton, sophomore Sky McCune, redshirt freshman Morgan Colangelo and freshman Sydney Breissinger make stellar plays. Booth was impressed with all four, but noted she has not come close to a decision on the position yet.

“I think most likely we’re looking at a Libero and a DS position," Booth said. "We obviously weigh today, we’ll weigh next week, and then obviously we’ll weigh in practice.

“I don’t think there’s a lead candidate at this point. I think we’ve got different people stepping up at different times, and I think we saw that today.”

A big reason for the competitive position battles is the influx of talented freshmen.

Four of the five freshmen started the fifth set and played throughout most of it. The only non-starter in the final set (Breissinger) started three other sets.

Two freshmen in particular who impressed Booth were middle blocker Jaya Johnson and outside hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson.

“Destiny has a cannon for an arm. And I thought she struggled early, and then she kind of got into a groove and really played well,” Booth said of the Omaha Westside grad. “If Destiny can take the next step of being able to take care of some balls that are a little bit erratic, she’s an All-American type player. She’s got the pieces to really be incredible.”

As for Johnson, she started all but one set and had several key blocks and hustle plays. She was one of the linchpins of the Blue team’s comeback from 7-1 down in the fifth set.

“Jaya’s got a huge upside," Booth said. "She’s got a cannon for an arm. She’s a huge block,” Booth said. “She’s a kid that I just think is going to continue to improve weekly.”

Bolton thinks that everyone on the team has improved simply from practicing against each other. The competitiveness and hustle, she said, has helped bring the entire team up a notch.

“Defensively, I’m going up against some of the best hitters in the nation," Bolton said. "Nora (Sis) is an all-American, Ava (Martin), freshman of the year, I mean, across the board, every single hitter in our gym from top to bottom is phenomenal. It’s a dogfight at every single position and none of those people would be playing at the level that they are if you don’t have people pushing you.”

Another factor helping push the team is leadership from older players, like Bolton and Sis.

Booth said the leadership she has seen so far “bodes well for our team” and that the Jays has “great leadership … from a lot of our older players.”

If there was one thing that Booth thought needed improvement, it was the intensity level. She said that all the players played hard but noted the difficulty of going all out when playing against friends. However, she thinks that’s easily fixable.

“When teams struggled, how are we going to get them to ‘Let’s go!’? That's something that I thought was just OK tonight,” Booth said. “But I think we talked about working on that in practice and then next week against Northern Colorado we’ll get the opportunity to hopefully see that in action.”

And if that intensity level is improved by next Saturday's exhibition against Northern Colorado, the Bluejays will be flying high.

CU opens the regular season Aug. 25 in West Lafayette against Loyola Chicago. The Jays play host Purdue the next day.