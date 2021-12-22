 Skip to main content
Bluejays named two of highest preseason Big East baseball honors
BASEBALL

  • Updated
Creighton nabbed two of the highest preseason Big East honors and the team was picked to finish second in the league, the conference announced Wednesday.

Dylan Tebrake was named the preseason pitcher of the year while Alan Roden was tabbed player of the year. Both were joined by teammates Andrew Meggs and Paul Bergstrom on the Big East first-team list.

Tebrake was also last season's pitcher of the year in the league after the junior right-hander finished 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA. He had a 1.52 ERA in league play.

Roden was the league's freshman of the year in 2021 after hitting .378 with nine home runs, 17 doubles and 47 RBIs in 39 games. In conference play, the outfielder raised his average to .421 with a .516 on-base percentage.

The Bluejays were six points behind Connecticut as the preseason favorite.

