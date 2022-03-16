Brothers Arthur Kaluma and Adam Seiko bring their backyard battles to the NCAA tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas — The ribbing began not 30 seconds after their matchup was announced.

Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma covered his mouth in surprise Sunday upon learning he would play his half brother, San Diego State senior Adam Seiko, in Round 1 of the NCAA tournament. But once the shock wore off, Kaluma turned to his teammates and threw the first jab in this week’s edition of the sibling rivalry.

“Nah, we’re killin’ him!” Kaluma said.

Seiko has heard it before. Since they were kids, Seiko said, Kaluma has always spewed slights on the court. In private, Seiko talks back. But to the cameras, “I’m a guy who doesn’t want to say too much,” Seiko said. “(Kaluma) talks, especially when it comes to me. He likes to rile me up and fire me up. But I don’t feed into antics like that. I just let my game do the talking.”

Saira Eva Ariko, the boys’ mother, has seen the same dichotomy watching her sons grow up. Ariko said Seiko always took basketball seriously. As early as four years old, Seiko watched entire basketball games without averting his gaze. By the time he started playing, coaches called him a natural.

"We were like, 'I guess he studied enough,'" Ariko said.

Kaluma, on the other hand, was more playful, Ariko said — “a little bit goofy,” in Seiko’s words. Ariko remembers Seiko pulling Kaluma aside and reminding him, “Somebody has to win.”

Around eighth grade, Kaluma heeded the message. He remembers drawing inspiration from watching Seiko’s success at Sierra Canyon High School in southern California. Seiko was the “hardest worker everywhere he went,” Kaluma said. “He’s the reason I play basketball.”

As the brothers matured, their backyard battles intensified. The last time they played, when Kaluma was a sophomore in high school, Seiko left the gym bleeding.

The brothers were playing the last game of a long one-on-one series at the local YMCA. Kaluma said he accidentally elbowed Seiko while landing after a made layup. Seiko told the San Diego Union Tribune that Kaluma head-butted him on a drive.

“My eye busted open,” Seiko said. “I got furious. I was like, ‘Dude, how can you let that happen?’ My whole eye was bleeding. I had to go to Urgent Care, get it stitched up. Brothers, man.”

Despite their quarrels, Seiko said he and Kaluma always maintained respect and admiration. When Kaluma was deciding where to play college ball, Seiko gave Kaluma the “green light” to attend San Diego State. Both brothers watch the other’s team as often as possible. And last summer, they played together for the Ugandan national team during the AfroBasket qualifiers.

“That was a surreal experience for our whole family,” Seiko said. “(That) was something that we talked about when we were younger.”

Come Thursday, they’ll be opponents for the first time in an official capacity. They’ll probably end up standing chest-to-chest, too, given how often the Aztecs switch on defense.

Per usual, Kaluma likes his chances.

“He plays that Pat Bev defense,” Kaluma said of Seiko on Sunday. “It’s fake.”

And per usual, Seiko isn’t taking the bait. He said Wednesday that Kaluma’s brash words are “a lot of fluff,” but he wouldn’t go any further. He’ll watch film on Kaluma like he would any other opponent. Good luck trying to get a prediction from big brother.

“I don't want to talk too early,” Seiko said. “I'm definitely confident in ourselves and our game plan going into this, and we want to win so bad. But I'll save that for after the game and we'll see what happens.”

Their extended family will anticipate every possession from the stands. Ariko said the brothers have more interested family members than ticket vouchers. Some relatives will have to pay for a ticket.

Those who make it won’t want either brother to lose. One of Ariko’s young daughters proposed that the teams keep playing overtimes until the refs grow tired and send both teams to the next round.

Short of that, “we just have to keep clapping,” Ariko said, quoting her daughter again. “Whether it’s a turnover, whether it’s a foul, we just have to keep clapping.”

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.