Bruce Rasmussen made big changes at Creighton. Marcus Blossom was hired to make more

What other questions are facing Blossom? Here are three:

How do you build strong relationships while also setting high standards?

CU baseball coach Ed Servais, in an interview earlier this summer, said one of Rasmussen's biggest strengths as a leader was his ability to simultaneously convey both patience and urgency while assessing job performance.

"He allowed me to grow and make some mistakes along the way — and helped me to figure out how to correct them," Servais said. "Everyone has to go through a learning curve. He lets that take place. ... Not everyone understands that process. That's where Bruce was a master."

And when you needed to be pushed, Servais said, Rasmussen was there for a "tough" talk.

Bottom line, Rasmussen is a coach's coach.

Wins and losses matter. But the behind-the-scenes process matters more.

This might be Blossom's toughest challenge, at least initially. He's going to be interacting with Creighton coaches and administrators who admired his mentorlike predecessor for the care and perspective he brought to the job.

The transition is underway. How long does it take?