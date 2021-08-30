Bruce Rasmussen made big changes at Creighton. Marcus Blossom was hired to make more

Almost three decades ago, when two of Creighton's most impactful visionaries were laying the groundwork to revive a men's basketball program, they made a point to let their minds wander about the distant possibilities.
Coach Dana Altman was working to build a winner in the mid-'90s. Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen was working to form a loyal donor base.
The days were long, sometimes cumbersome. Progress wasn't necessarily tangible — Altman's first winning season didn't come for four years, and the Civic Auditorium still had only about 3,000 season ticket holders in 1999.
But the end goal was clear. At least in the minds of Altman and Rasmussen.
"We were always talking about building — what we could do," Altman told The World-Herald in a recent interview. "Rass is a builder. So yeah, we talked about it. And dreamed about it. About moving to a bigger league, a bigger facility, all that."
It's a reality now.
Creighton's in the Big East, competing at the highest level of the sport and attracting one of the nation's largest crowds for games at the CHI Health Center.
The Jays, now led by 11-year coach Greg McDermott, are coming off a campaign in which they spent the entire season in the AP top 25 for the first time and reached their first NCAA tournament Sweet 16 in 47 years. They just brought in their highest-ranked recruiting class (No. 6 nationally) in recent history.
"It's quite a transformation from 1994," said Altman, CU's all-time winningest coach.
But Altman's at Oregon now. Rasmussen retired earlier this month.
Creighton most certainly has arrived on the big stage — the Bluejay brand is bigger than ever.
But what's next?
What's the new dream? And who are the dreamers?
That perhaps is the biggest question facing Holy Cross' Marcus Blossom, who will be introduced as CU's new athletic director on Tuesday.
The college sports landscape is changing. One-time transfers. Name, image and likeness compensation. Conference realignment. New TV deals for the Power Five football schools. Potential NCAA leadership recalibration.
In an interview with The World-Herald in July, Rasmussen said college sports leaders have been "way behind in addressing the needs of students who are athletes." Expect major adjustments soon, he said.
Those who aren't agile and innovative may get left behind.
A school like Creighton, with a departmentwide budget ($26 million) that pales in comparison to the $100 million Power Five enterprises, has to be extra vigilant. It's up to Blossom to guide the Jays through it, with an eye always on the future.
What other questions are facing Blossom? Here are three:
How do you build strong relationships while also setting high standards?
CU baseball coach Ed Servais, in an interview earlier this summer, said one of Rasmussen's biggest strengths as a leader was his ability to simultaneously convey both patience and urgency while assessing job performance.
"He allowed me to grow and make some mistakes along the way — and helped me to figure out how to correct them," Servais said. "Everyone has to go through a learning curve. He lets that take place. ... Not everyone understands that process. That's where Bruce was a master."
And when you needed to be pushed, Servais said, Rasmussen was there for a "tough" talk.
Bottom line, Rasmussen is a coach's coach.
Wins and losses matter. But the behind-the-scenes process matters more.
This might be Blossom's toughest challenge, at least initially. He's going to be interacting with Creighton coaches and administrators who admired his mentorlike predecessor for the care and perspective he brought to the job.
The transition is underway. How long does it take?
Change is hard. Especially after 27 years.
Perhaps there will be some philosophical harmony here — Rasmussen had an athletes-first approach, and Blossom mentioned in a statement Monday that enhancing the students' experience will be a priority.
But ultimately, Blossom was hired because his credentials match the vision Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson has for the position. Hendrickson did not include coaches or athletes on his advisory panel. He went outside the department for an interim A.D. (university general counsel Jim Jansen).
The signal is clear.
A new era has begun. The routine has been disrupted, whether Creighton's dedicated staff — many of whom have worked there for several years — were ready for it. Adjusting could take time.
What's the impact on men's basketball?
Blossom was a three-time all-conference performer at Northeastern. He played for the Huskies while South Carolina coach Frank Martin was an assistant on staff. Blossom was the sport administrator for men's basketball at Boston College. He hired Marquette assistant Brett Nelson at Holy Cross.
Blossom's a basketball guy. Which is critical for a basketball school.
But that means that he will bring his own well-informed interpretation of Creighton's place within the sport and its potential going forward.
It will be notable to see how he sets the expectations (and the budget) for a CU team that's coming off its most successful two-year run in school history. The Jays rank seventh in the Big East in men's hoops spending ($9.4 million), according to the most recent U.S. Department of Education data.
