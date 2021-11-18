Bruce Rasmussen offers to buy beer for Creighton fans that broke Nebraska's sea of red

"I told them to get here before us next time and they could have these seats," he said.

Bandiera said it helped the cause when Creighton jumped to a 29-10 lead. But when Nebraska cut its deficit to 40-36 at halftime, the Husker fans were letting him have it.

"They were heckling us pretty good," he said. "Most of my buddies are big NU fans so I was getting it from them, too."

Creighton held on in the second half to post the victory, much to the delight of the Bluejay bunch.

"We had some hot dog wrappers tossed at us, but that's about as bad as it got," Bandiera said. "For the most part, everybody was good sports about it."

Thomas said some Husker fans even shook hands after the game.

"It was a lot of fun," he said. "It's two fan bases that have a lot of respect for each other."

The presence of those renegade fans wasn't lost on CU coach Greg McDermott, who sent a tweet the next day: "To the Creighton students that found your way into the front row of the Nebraska student section ... God bless you!"

As of Thursday, it had almost 2,700 likes.