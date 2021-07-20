Bruce Rasmussen says he's leaving Creighton in 'best spot' it's been in 41 years

There is some relief, he admitted, now that Creighton has emerged intact after managing COVID's year-long financial quandary and now that the NCAA's investigation into the men's basketball program has been completed. He did not indicate Tuesday that either of those challenges directly influenced his decision to retire.

But for nearly three decades, his duties as athletic director have consumed nearly every available minute of his time, Rasmussen said.

(That's what he preferred, by the way. To do the job well required an all-in approach.)

He said he's eager to pursue other passions now, though, while he still has "enough energy, desire and health."

Enjoying time with family. Hiking and camping. Working more extensively with local non-profits.

"It really has been a labor of love for me at Creighton," Rasmussen said. "I've been unbelievably privileged to be involved with Creighton University, with the community of Omaha, with thousands and thousands of 18-21 year-olds who are amazing.

"But I think it's the right time to step aside and provide an opportunity for some new voices."

