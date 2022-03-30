Bruce Rasmussen to be inducted into National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame

Former Creighton Athletics Director Bruce Rasmussen will be inducted into this year's National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame on June 27 in Las Vegas.
Rasmussen retired last August after 27 years as A.D. and will be one of eight inductees. Another inductee will be Brenda Hampton, who was Iowa Western Community College's A.D. for 14 years.
Rasmussen was Creighton's A.D. from 1994 to 2021. During those 27 years, Creighton won 43 regular-season conference titles, 43 conference tournament titles and built new facilities for nearly every sports program.
Former Creighton Athletics Director Bruce Rasmussen will be inducted into this year's National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rasmussen also played a major role in Creighton's entrance into the Big East Conference from the Missouri Valley in 2013.
He served a five-year on the NCAA Division I men's basketball selection committee, serving as chairman in 2018.
In 2019, he became Division I's first four-time recipient of the Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year award. He also received the 2019 Gary Cunningham Lifetime Achievement Award.
Rasmussen was a member of the College World Series of Omaha Inc. executive committee. He was one of six individuals on the CWS oversight committee that helped select the location for Charles Schwab Field, which opened in 2011.
Hampton was Iowa Western's A.D. from 2002 to 2016. Before that, she was the school's volleyball coach for 15 years and the softball coach for eight years.
As A.D., she oversaw IWCC's expansion of programs, including football, soccer, track and wrestling. IWCC offers 21 sports.
Photos: Bruce Rasmussen through the years
Creighton women's basketball coach Bruce Rasmussen congratulates Connie Yori after a win against Marquette on Jan. 26, 1986.
RICHARD JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bruce Rasmussen, coach of Creighton women's basketball, during a practice on March 7, 1992.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bruce Rasmussen coaches a Creighton women's basketball game on March 20, 1992.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bruce Rasmussen on June 28, 1994
RICHARD JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and his wife Jill in front of their home on July 1, 1994.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen gives Nebraska women's basketball coach Connie Yori a hug as her number was retired before the Creighton-Nebraska game on Dec. 19, 2006. Yori was a Jays player and coach.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and President Father John Schlegel S.J. listen to Creighton coach Dana Altman at a press conference on April 4, 2007. Altman reneged on a job to coach the Arkansas Razerbacks to come back to Creighton.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Creighton baseball coach Jim Hendry, left, and Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen talk before a College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 13, 2009.
MATT MILLER,THE WORLD-HERALD
Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen introduces Greg McDermott as the next Creighton coach on April 27, 2010.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
NCAA Baseball Committee member Tim Weiser and Bruce Rasmussen, Creighton A.D., talk after The Road to Omaha statue was rededicated outside of TD Ameritrade Stadium on June 15, 2011.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton women's basketball coach Jim Flanery chats with men's coach Greg McDermott and Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen following the women's team's placement in the NCAA tournament on March 12, 2012.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen plays in a three-man band, at the dedication of the Rasmussen Fitness & Sports Center, named in his honor, during its dedication on Oct. 23, 2012.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and Doug McDermott look at the caricature of Doug and his father Greg for the Omaha Press Club‚ "Face on the Barroom Floor" roast on April 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN,THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Austin Chatman talks with Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen during Bluejay Madness at Sokol Arena on Oct. 17, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Creighton coach Dana Altman, right, the current coach of Oregon talks with Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen during practice day prior to the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on March 19, 2015.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks with Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen during the Shocker's practice before the second-round games at the NCAA men's basketball tournament in Omaha on March 19, 2015.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton coach Greg McDermott, Oral Roberts coach Scott Sutton, Oral Roberts assistant Sean Sutton and Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen stand on the court before a game on Dec. 17, 2016. Scott and Sean's father Eddie Sutton used to coach at Creighton and they were presented with a framed jersey.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen talks with Toby Hegner during senior day activities after Creighton's victory over DePaul on Feb. 27, 2018.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ruth Scott, center, cuts a ribbon as Bruce Rasmussen, center right, assists her at Creighton University's new Ruth Scott Training Center on Feb. 4, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and basketball coach Greg McDermott watch Kyle Korver walk onto the stage during Creighton's commencement ceremony on May 18, 2019, in Omaha.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton coach Greg McDermott is awarded a commemorative basketball for his 500th career win alongside Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen prior to a game on Jan. 18, 2020.
Brendan Sullivan
Creighton President Fr. Daniel Hendrickson, left, talks with Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen, right, on March 6, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.