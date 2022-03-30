Bruce Rasmussen to be inducted into National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame

Former Creighton Athletics Director Bruce Rasmussen will be inducted into this year's National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame on June 27 in Las Vegas.

Rasmussen retired last August after 27 years as A.D. and will be one of eight inductees. Another inductee will be Brenda Hampton, who was Iowa Western Community College's A.D. for 14 years.

Rasmussen was Creighton's A.D. from 1994 to 2021. During those 27 years, Creighton won 43 regular-season conference titles, 43 conference tournament titles and built new facilities for nearly every sports program.

Rasmussen also played a major role in Creighton's entrance into the Big East Conference from the Missouri Valley in 2013.

He served a five-year on the NCAA Division I men's basketball selection committee, serving as chairman in 2018.

In 2019, he became Division I's first four-time recipient of the Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year award. He also received the 2019 Gary Cunningham Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rasmussen was a member of the College World Series of Omaha Inc. executive committee. He was one of six individuals on the CWS oversight committee that helped select the location for Charles Schwab Field, which opened in 2011.

Hampton was Iowa Western's A.D. from 2002 to 2016. Before that, she was the school's volleyball coach for 15 years and the softball coach for eight years.

As A.D., she oversaw IWCC's expansion of programs, including football, soccer, track and wrestling. IWCC offers 21 sports. ​

