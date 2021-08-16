Bruce Rasmussen works his last day at Creighton, and another top official will soon depart

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen’s final day on the job Monday coincided with the announcement of another veteran senior staff member’s departure from CU.
Associate Athletic Director Kevin Sarver, who’s spent the past 28 years as an administrator within the department, revealed on Twitter on Monday that he submitted his resignation to Rasmussen.
Sarver, a 1989 Creighton alumnus, said in a phone interview Monday night that it was important to him to make this decision known before Rasmussen’s tenure officially ended — Sarver spent his entire career working alongside the 27-year athletic director, helping the Jays build a renowned men’s basketball program and transform the national profile of the athletic department.
Sarver, 54, has no immediate plans to retire but said he doesn’t have a new job lined up. He said he was not interested in pursuing Creighton’s open athletic director position. Sarver’s last day at CU will be Sept. 10.
“Thirty-six years is a hell of a run,” said Sarver, who first stepped on Creighton’s campus in 1985. “But nothing lasts forever. It’s just time for me to go.”
Early in his career, Sarver played a critical role overseeing the department’s Jaybacker boosters program and the basketball team’s move to the CHI Health Center.
He later became the event manager and lead organizer of the CU-hosted NCAA men’s basketball tournament games held at the downtown arena in 2008, 2012, 2015 and 2018. He’s a member of the Big East’s COVID-19 task force and the sports administrator for both of the Jays’ soccer teams.
“Creighton’s been good to me,” Sarver said. “I’m happy with my work and the accomplishments that I’ve had a hand in with the department.”
His departure — on the heels of Rasmussen’s retirement — signals that Creighton’s athletic department is entering a new era.
Jim Jansen, a former Douglas County attorney who’s been the university’s general counsel for 10 years, starts as the interim athletic director on Tuesday.
Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson announced the move last week in a letter to campus faculty, students and staff.
“As a member of the university’s leadership team since joining Creighton in 2011, (Jansen) has a great appreciation for and understanding of the work of the (athletic) department,” Hendrickson wrote.
Jansen, a 1973 CU grad, is also a member of the advisory committee formed by Hendrickson to assist with the search for a permanent athletic director. That process remains ongoing. No timetable for the hire has been released.
Rasmussen, who was honored at a staff event on campus Monday, announced his plans to retire in a letter released on July 19.
That’s what eventually got Sarver thinking about his own future.
Sarver joined CU as its sports information director in 1989 and stepped into an assistant athletic director role in 1993.
A lot has changed over the years at Creighton and within the landscape of college sports, Sarver said — except for, well, his boss. Rasmussen was the fifth-longest-tenured athletic director in all of Division I.
But once Rasmussen decided to step away, Sarver realized that he was also ready to open a new chapter professionally.
“I started my career with (Athletic Director) Don Leahy, (men’s basketball coach) Tony Barone, (baseball coach) Jim Hendry and Bruce Rasmussen,” Sarver said. “I was just an 18-year-old kid, but they believed in me, they fought for me, and I executed for them. And Rass, he was the last one left. So it’s time for me to go. It felt like a good, clean break after being at this for 36 years.”
