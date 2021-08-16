Bruce Rasmussen works his last day at Creighton; Jim Jansen takes over as interim A.D.

For the first time in 27 years, Bruce Rasmussen won't be sitting in the Creighton athletic director's chair on Tuesday.

Rasmussen has officially retired. His last day was Monday. The CU staff organized a celebratory party on Monday for Rasmussen, who was the fifth-longest tenured athletic director in all of Division I.

And now a new era of CU athletics begins.

In Rasmussen's place — at least temporarily — will be interim athletic director Jim Jansen, a former Douglas County attorney who's been the university's general counsel for the last 10 years. Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson announced the move last week in a letter to campus faculty, students and staff.

"As a member of the University’s leadership team since joining Creighton in 2011, (Jansen) has a great appreciation for and understanding of the work of the (athletic) department," Hendrickson wrote.

Jansen, a 1973 CU grad, is also part of the advisory committee formed by Hendrickson to assist with the search for a permanent athletic director. That search remains ongoing. No specific timetable for the hire has been released.