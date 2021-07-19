Bruce Rasmussen's legacy at Creighton includes move to Big East, dozens of conference titles

"This is without doubt the most difficult professional decision that I have ever made," he wrote. "This is the right time for me. It is short notice because I am uncomfortable with farewell tours and long 'good-byes.' "

His legacy at Creighton is far-reaching, both tangibly and intangibly.

Most notably, he's overseen Creighton's transition from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Big East, a considerable step up in competition level and prestige. Creighton stretched its athletic campus from the Hilltop into north downtown during his tenure as well.

But those celebrating his career Monday noted that Rasmussen brought a personable nature and a caring spirit to the job — he sought to build long-lasting relationships with those in his circle of influence.

He had a joke or a story for everyone. His office door was always open. He would routinely pop into Jays' weight training sessions and practices, and he was a fixture at Creighton sporting events.

"He went to bed at night not just thinking about men's basketball," women's hoops coach Jim Flanery said. "He went to bed at night thinking about all his programs, and all of his programs and all of his student-athletes. And how we all fit together."