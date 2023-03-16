Rashad Weekly didn’t see the vision.

The St. Louis guard had just finished having his way in an eighth grade game when he stepped off the court to be greeted by his future high school coach, Trinity Catholic’s Jeff McCaw. McCaw’s attention wasn’t completely with Weekly.

McCaw pointed across the court at a gangly 14-year-old named Ryan Kalkbrenner.

“He’s coming with us,” McCaw said.

Weekly wasn’t sure what he was looking at. Already near seven feet, Kalkbrenner’s limbs were everywhere, aiming to be in sync with his frame. Slow. Uncoordinated. Thin enough to go missing if he showed off his side profile.

“Who, him?” Weekly asked. “Nah coach, we need to go get somebody else.”

Kalkbrenner was always the tallest kid in every room. Even still, this lofty teenager was never the most intimidating of the bunch. Weekly doesn’t remember hearing a peep from Kalkbrenner on the floor that day.

The big man isn’t outgoing by nature. An external shell covers him, pieces of it chipping away with each day he spends getting used to his surroundings. But beneath his layers has always lied a lively force capable of taking anything head on.

Kalkbrenner doesn’t need a lot. He just needs to be himself. To find comfort. As he’s grown more comfortable with time, he’s quietly embraced his role as the face of an era for Creighton men’s basketball — a stint shaped by an identity-changing star.

A world-class center that shapeshifts opposing defenses. A wall that teams are forced to game plan around, with opposing players unable to enter the 7-foot-1 shotblocker’s vicinity without thinking about where he is. A leader for a team that desperately needed one.

To get there, Kalkbrenner had to grow comfortable in his own skin.

“It took a while for me to develop that switch,” Kalkbrenner said. “But now this year that I’ve gotten more comfortable, gotten a little older, it’s definitely easier for me to go out there and be vocal.”

SHEDDING 'GENTLE GIANT' LABEL

Kalkbrenner can’t help it, even if he tried. Being reserved is in his DNA, passed on from his parents. Shy but unafraid of others. Friendly but never over extending himself.

Had he not sprouted to 7-foot-1, everyone he comes across likely wouldn’t expect a menacing big man. But with a 6-3 former Saint Louis University forward for a mother and a father that stands 6-9, it was inevitable. As were the assumptions that followed.

“People thought he was soft,” Weekly said. “People thought ‘He’s just a 7-foot, soft white kid.’ But Ryan had a different demeanor to him.”

Kalkbrenner never actively looked to dispel the theories that surrounded him. He’s forever remained unapologetically himself.

In another life, he’d be a country music star like Jason Aldean. He started taking guitar classes during his sophomore year of high school, spending hours on YouTube over the years. He fishes in the summer. He’s probably one of the last few people on earth that plays EA’s NHL video game, saying he’s “trying to find people to play against but there’s no one out there.” He stunned the team one year when he walked in the gym with a buzz cut, taper and lines faded into the side of his head.

Aimlessly insisting on another version of that guy to manifest as a player was never going to work. He’s a gentle giant. Perhaps even to a fault sometimes.

“It’s probably accurate,” Kalkbrenner said of the label. “It probably comes back to hurt me a bit in basketball when I have to be a little more aggressive. It’s kind of who I am. And I definitely embrace it a little bit. I gotta find ways to step outside of that sometimes.”

Defense. That would be Kalkbrenner’s way of making the giant less gentle. It was all he knew, after all. Kalkbrenner was never quite good at offense early, even while towering over virtually everyone he played against. Height wasn’t enough. He needed a reason for McCaw to want to keep him in games.

“I had to be good at something,” Kalkbrenner says.

McCaw wasn’t afraid to yank his young center from games if he wasn’t playing proper defense. Playing straight up. Not fouling.

Kalkbrenner fell in love with defense. He tells people to this day that if he had to choose between a buzzer-beating basket and a game-winning block, it’s a no brainer. With his affinity for defense came his love for basketball. Realizing his overwhelming desire to help his team win fueled that feeling.

He spent his school seasons with the gritty St. Louis area players that made up the now-closed Trinity Catholic. He spent his summers playing with the Nike EYBL’s Mac Irvin Fire — hard-nosed, Chicago-area hoopers.

Each year built him tougher. Each season saw him become more comfortable being himself. Pieces of him surfaced that no one knew — that he’d likely never shown.

Weekly saw the flashes early on. But by their junior year, he saw what McCaw did on that fateful day.

Several colleges sat in on a random open gym for Kalkbrenner that fall. Weekly had just committed to Central Michigan, and Kalkbrenner’s offers were starting to pile up. The former wanted to poke his chest out.

Kansas’ Bill Self happened to be watching.

McCaw justifiably never put Weekly and Kalkbrenner on the same team in practice. As Weekly was losing that day, he heard a voice grow louder with each defensive stop.

“You suck. You suck.”

“Ryan was just yapping at the mouth, just going crazy,” Weekly said.

Weekly then tried to lay the ball up. He should’ve known better that day. Kalkbrenner emerged to toss his shot, with everybody hearing what came after.

“He was like, ‘Get that weak-ass (expletive) out of here,’” Weekly said. “After that I was like, yeah, it’s go time now. Ain’t nobody gonna be able to mess with us after this.”

LEARNING CURVE AT CREIGHTON

It showed itself into the room before Kalkbrenner could poke his frame through the door. On his first day back from Latvia after helping beat France in the U19 World Cup title in 2021, the big man stepped into Creighton assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams’ office with the gold medal hanging from his neck.

Kalkbrenner waltzed around, rocking the medal like a Pharrell chain. He’d won it days ago. But that week, in Omaha, you couldn’t talk to him without talking to his new necklace, too.

It was as confident as Courtney-Williams had seen him. For the sake of establishing himself, Kalkbrenner needed it.

As much as Kalkbrenner eventually dominated high school, leading the EYBL in blocks and terrorizing St. Louis teams, his freshman season at Creighton was a rude awakening.

Kalkbrenner thought he could carry over the mindset and things that granted him success in high school. Trying to get the occasional snatch block wasn’t going to fly in college. The margin for error was slim for a slow, slender 7-footer. Taking himself out of plays was going to take him out of games.

If he thought he needed to stay solid in high school, he hadn’t seen anything yet. And so came the growing pains for a young, promising big man.

Plenty of centers make their presence felt in any room. Any gym. They’re capable of making their stature their personality, and that’s where the struggle with Kalkbrenner began.

It just wasn’t who he is. It still isn’t. Early on, it was glaring on the floor.

Creighton assistant Alan Huss still remembers hearing head coach Greg McDermott’s whistle blowing to the sound of Kalkbrenner’s silence in practice. McDermott would halt possessions, pleading with Kalkbrenner to yell.

“It was like having a tooth pulled to get him to be loud,” Huss says.

Kalkbrenner joined an eventual Sweet 16 team with strong personalities. It was easy for Kalkbrenner to toil behind the scenes, averaging 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 14 minutes per game. Even if he was in the right spaces in practice, McDermott just wanted to hear him. To know he was where he should be without looking.

Huss knew Kalkbrenner would be OK. The best thing he saw in Kalkbrenner was how committed he was to “the process,” unwavering in his effort everyday. Huss never saw the same player between practices.

“Once he learns a lesson, he learns it once,” Huss said. “You’re not going back, you’re onto something new.”

Former CU assistant Paul Lusk wanted to tweak some mechanical things with Kalkbrenner’s 3-point jumper. He gave him a time consuming routine. The kind many players slip away from after a couple sessions. Maybe a week.

Huss watched Kalkbrenner come into the gym and repeat the exact steps Lusk showed him everyday.

Courtney-Williams saw it during fall prep a season ago. Kalkbrenner would battle with forward Keyshawn Feazell, and there were plays — or days — where Feazell would get the best of him. Kalkbrenner came back more forceful each time.

Everyone has their prophetic Kalkbrenner story about how they saw him being this good. Everyone but himself.

Heading into his sophomore summer, the big man was pondering internships. He got real close to spending that summer at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

"The NBA was still far off, and I still have a ways to go for that, but it’s much more realistic now than it was going into my sophomore year," Kalkbrenner said.

“It’s been kind of wild to get from where I was as a freshman to where I am now.”

One gold medal and a Big East Defensive Player of the Year award later, Kalkbrenner had arrived. Entering his junior year, his title as one of the better rising centers could go untouched without a flinch.

There was a hole. Kalkbrenner could go from good to great if he filled it.

He didn’t have to lead so much during his sophomore season. Ryan Hawkins did enough of that to last a decade. Kalkbrenner had, at the very least, become audible; his screeches as he backpedals into drop coverage can almost be heard beyond the walls that surround the Championship Center.

Then came this season. Preseason Top 10. A couple days in Maui that had Creighton fans, both old and new, salivating at the possibilities. And the eventual six-game losing streak that made it all disappear.

Kalkbrenner looked on for three of those games, sidelined by mononucleosis. Beyond his presence as an anchor, he saw a flaw. Director of basketball operations Jeff Vanderloo noticed the light bulb come over Kalkbrenner in real time.

“He could see how we really lacked talking,” Vanderloo said. “He’s like ‘We have to have somebody step up and take over that role of leadership.”

As a junior, Kalkbrenner was forced to make himself uncomfortable. To put his voice in places he likely didn’t feel it belonged. CU’s dream season would blow up otherwise.

There were moments Kalkbrenner would lean over to Courtney-Williams and suggest something he thought freshman Fred King could improve on. A move. Positioning. He left Courtney-Williams to deliver the message.

But Courtney-Williams refused.

“You tell him,” he’d tell Kalkbrenner.

The second-year assistant knew how much it would mean for it to come from Kalkbrenner instead. It was then Kalkbrenner realized just how much weight his voice could bear.

“It’s an honor to be (a mentor) because that means they trust you,” Kalkbrenner said. “Your teammates trust you. Coaches trust you.”

Now, on the cusp of a possible NCAA tournament run, Kalkbrenner has groomed what he considers an alter ego.

His days still begin as the same old Kalkbrenner. He’ll quip the quick witted, backhanded comments fueled by dry humor into the closest ear after a play — all without a smile. “I know he’s laughing at me inside,” Huss says. The relaxed demeanor. The maximum subtlety that a 7-footer can move with.

Then there are the monstrous spurts. Where he inserts himself into huddles to give direction. Where he delivers a “too-short” notion after an inside bucket. Or where one of his many blocked shots is followed by choice words.

The Incredible Kalk.

“It’s definitely not who I am off the court,” Kalkbrenner said. “I can kind of see (the connection), being a gentle guy off the court and on the court kind of change, be way more aggressive and yelling.”

While Kalkbrenner has channeled his idea of an alter ego, others don’t believe in it. Take Courtney-Williams. Sure, alternate versions of Kalkbrenner might surface in spurts after big plays. But over the course of 40 minutes, he sees the player McCaw saw all along.

“He’s still the same guy,” Courtney-Williams said. “He’s just older, more sure of himself. … Those little details that might go unnoticed that are so important, that’s who he is off the floor. That’s who he is on the floor.”

