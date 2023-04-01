Butler scored 10 runs on Creighton softball for the second consecutive day in a shutout 10-0 win over the Bluejays on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at CU Sports Complex.

Six runs in the top of the fifth ended the game after five innings due to mercy rule, and BU's win extended CU's losing streak to 10 games.

Creighton (13-21) managed just two hits in the loss.

Monique Hoosen homered for the Bulldogs for the second time in as many days.

Saturday's loss was the sixth time the Bluejays have been shutout this season.

CU will look to find its first win since March 15 when the Jays wrap up its series with Butler Sunday at 12 p.m.

Butler (14-19)... 102 16 — 10 12 0

Creighton (13-21)... 000 00 — 0 2 1

W: Cammon (6-5) L: Bostley (0-1) 2B: BU, Boyer, White. HR: BU, Hoosen.