NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Creighton baseball held an early 4-2 lead but fell to Cal State Northridge 12-8 Saturday night.

Nolan Clifford opened the Bluejays scoring with a solo shot that was part of a four-run second inning.

Jack Grace then scored on a Northridge wild pitch and Andrew Meggs knocked two more Jays home with a base hit to take their two-run advantage.

The Matadors came back with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame, then added two more in the sixth to retake the lead and never look back.

CU (4-4) came within a run in the eighth though as Meggs scored another RBI off a groundout, and a Nolan Sailors RBI single with two out cut it to 7-6.

However, the Jays had a difficult time getting CSUN to go down in the bottom of the eighth.

First, Malakai Vetock gave up a Jakob Simons home run followed by a Graysen Tarlow RBI double.

Then Mason Koch came in to relieve Vetock and walked all three batters he faced.

Marc Lidd came in with the bases loaded and was able to get the final two batters but not before walking in another run and plunking a CSUN batter to score their 12th run.

Colby Canales doubled down the left field line to score Clifford and a Ben North groundout scored him moments later, but the ninth-inning rally would end there for the Bluejays.

Creighton wraps up their weekend series with the Matadors Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Creighton (4-4)… 040 000 022 – 8 10 3

Cal State Northridge (6-2)… 210 002 25x – 12 11 1

W: Mocherman L: Lommel (0-2)

2B: Sailors, CU (1). Canales, CU (1). Tarlow, CSUN (1). HR: Clifford, CU (1). Simons, CSUN (1).

