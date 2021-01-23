Can Creighton find its shooting stroke again vs. UConn?

With 13 minutes remaining in Wednesday’s game against Providence, Damien Jefferson set his feet in the corner and launched an open 3-pointer.
It was a catch-and-shoot, in-rhythm jumper for a player making 40% of his attempts from behind the arc this year. No defender was close enough to put a hand up.
But Jefferson didn’t make it. A tad too strong.
It marked the eighth straight miss from long range for the Bluejays, who regularly created good looks but ultimately finished the 74-70 defeat with their third worst single-game 3-point shooting percentage (17.4%) in four seasons.
“We’re lucky to be in the game,” coach Greg McDermott said while totaling the shooting numbers of a few key contributors during his postgame press conference.
McDermott has assembled a team built to space the floor and knock down jumpers.
It can find other ways to win on occasion. The Jays have proven that, and they displayed some of their versatility as they attempted to come back against Providence. After that Jefferson miss, they made 10 of their next 16 field goals (only one 3-point try) to pull within two points in the final minute.
But shooting is supposed to be a strength for CU — and Wednesday’s defeat amplified the importance of the 3-point line in its scheme.
“Your margin for error’s really small when that ball’s not going in the basket,” McDermott said.
No. 11 Creighton has been in that position a lot through the first half of league play.
The Jays have shot under 29% from 3-point range in four Big East games. They lost two of those contests, with both coming in the past week. Saturday’s opponent, No. 23 UConn, held Creighton to 7 of 27 (25.9%) from long distance in December.
It’s only January, so the sample size is limited. This could be a bit of bad luck. Or it’s related to the opponent matchups.
When it comes to shooting, McDermott has never been one to overanalyze the end result — whether the shot went in. He and his staff devote their time to assess the quality of the shot.
If they’re routinely setting up their shooters with great looks, then the Jays will be fine in the long run, McDermott said.
“We don’t talk much about missed shots, we talk about the right shots,” McDermott said earlier this season.
Certainly, the Jays are capable of finding consistency.
Despite the off nights, they rank fourth at 37.1% in 3-point shooting during Big East play. They led the league last year at 39.5%.
Mitch Ballock and Marcus Zegarowski are career 40% long-range shooters. Denzel Mahoney made 38% of his long-range tries in Big East play last year. Jefferson and Shereef Mitchell are improved. Senior Alex O’Connell and sophomore Antwann Jones have promise.
They just have to knock them down when it counts.
Notes
» Mitchell played just five minutes in CU’s loss to Providence on Wednesday. He’s still not fully recovered from a sprained ankle he suffered Jan. 9. Said McDermott: “He’s having a hard time moving on the foot, pushing off with that foot.”
» Junior Jacob Epperson hasn’t played since Jan. 6. He’s coming off a year of rehab on a surgically repaired leg. But now the opposite knee has been bugging him. McDermott said Wednesday that he and Epperson needed to discuss their options for what’s next.
» Creighton announced Wednesday it’s planning to conduct its annual Pink-Out game on Feb. 3 against Georgetown. Jersey auction bidding opened at 8 p.m. Wednesday. And it’ll continue until next Wednesday. The event is held to help build awareness for the importance of routine cancer prevention checkups and to raise money for the Hope Lodge Omaha.