Can Creighton find its shooting stroke again vs. UConn?

It can find other ways to win on occasion. The Jays have proven that, and they displayed some of their versatility as they attempted to come back against Providence. After that Jefferson miss, they made 10 of their next 16 field goals (only one 3-point try) to pull within two points in the final minute.

But shooting is supposed to be a strength for CU — and Wednesday’s defeat amplified the importance of the 3-point line in its scheme.

“Your margin for error’s really small when that ball’s not going in the basket,” McDermott said.

No. 11 Creighton has been in that position a lot through the first half of league play.

The Jays have shot under 29% from 3-point range in four Big East games. They lost two of those contests, with both coming in the past week. Saturday’s opponent, No. 23 UConn, held Creighton to 7 of 27 (25.9%) from long distance in December.

It’s only January, so the sample size is limited. This could be a bit of bad luck. Or it’s related to the opponent matchups.

When it comes to shooting, McDermott has never been one to overanalyze the end result — whether the shot went in. He and his staff devote their time to assess the quality of the shot.