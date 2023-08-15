Creighton women's basketball released its nonconference schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season Tuesday and the Bluejays will face Power-Five foes such as Michigan State, Georgia Tech and its annual contest vs. Nebraska.

CU begins the regular season with a neutral site matchup vs. North Dakota State at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. on November 6.

The home opener at Sokol Arena will take place Nov. 10 when Creighton hosts South Dakota followed by hosting Green Bay on Nov. 16.

The tilt against the Huskers will be in Lincoln this year on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Jays will then hit the road over Thanksgiving break to play in the Cancun Challenge, marking its third trip to the Mexico tournament in the past 11 years.

Creighton tips off the tournament with its battle vs. the Yellow Jackets on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23.

CU then takes on the Spartans on Black Friday before wrapping up its nonconference portion with three December contests vs. Northern Iowa, Drake and Wyoming.