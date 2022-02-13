 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayla Nielsen hits two of Creighton's four home runs as Bluejays win big over Abilene Christian
Here is Creighton softball's 2022 schedule.

Cayla Nielsen hit two of Creighton's four home runs as the Bluejays rolled to a 9-1 win over Abilene Christian at the UTEP tournament.

Nielsen hit a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fifth. Kailey Wilson and Emma Rosonke also homered for Creighton, which went 3-2 this weekend.

Alexis Wiggins threw a three-hitter for the Jays.

Abilene Christian (1-4) 000 10 - 1 3 0

Creighton (3-2) 013 05 - 9 9 0

W: Wiggins, 1-0. L: White, 1-2. 2B: AC, Reiling, Davila. HR: CU, Nielsen 2, Rosonke, Wilson.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

