Cayla Nielsen hits two of Creighton's four home runs as Bluejays win big over Abilene Christian

Cayla Nielsen hit two of Creighton's four home runs as the Bluejays rolled to a 9-1 win over Abilene Christian at the UTEP tournament.

Nielsen hit a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fifth. Kailey Wilson and Emma Rosonke also homered for Creighton, which went 3-2 this weekend.

Alexis Wiggins threw a three-hitter for the Jays.

Abilene Christian (1-4) 000 10 - 1 3 0

Creighton (3-2) 013 05 - 9 9 0

W: Wiggins, 1-0. L: White, 1-2. 2B: AC, Reiling, Davila. HR: CU, Nielsen 2, Rosonke, Wilson.