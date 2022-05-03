Chatelain: Baylor Scheierman vaults Creighton into national title discussion

Picture this scenario in your head.

A cluster of big-time college basketball coaches sitting around a spring AAU tournament, slightly bored in the bleachers. One of them presents a thought experiment. A debate topic. If you had a Top-25 team and you needed one more piece to make a Final Four run, who would it be?

One of those coaches might suggest a five-star freshman. One might pitch a returning All-American or a presumptive lottery pick. You can’t argue with talent, right? But I’d bet you John Calipari’s salary that someone in this hypothetical circle would mention Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State’s 6-foot-6, headband-wearing, do-it-all junior lefty — the homegrown Nebraskan who just landed in Creighton’s lap.

Greg McDermott’s team was already stocked for a Big East championship run in 2023. But Scheierman’s addition vaults CU into the national title discussion. No joke. We’re talking about a player who led SDSU to an undefeated record in the Summit League, who led his conference in rebounds (7.8), assists (4.5) and assist-to-turnover margin, who made 51% of his field goals, 47% of his 3s and 80% of his free throws.

Scheierman was so appealing to college basketball powerhouses — imagine a kid from Aurora, Nebraska, turning down Duke, Kansas and Kentucky! — because he can fill so many gaps in a roster. Need a point guard? He can do that. Need a knockdown shooter? A clutch scorer? He’s your man. Play big, play small; play fast, play slow. Coach however you like, just take him.

Baylor Scheierman can ball. He always has. I first saw Scheierman as a gangly high school sophomore at Aurora. He looked overmatched physically, but you noticed his ambition immediately. He couldn’t resist launching a 25-footer or throwing a no-look, cross-court pass. Most of those passes hit their target, but even the ones that didn’t illustrated his extraordinary vision. Scheierman was a showman and he craved a high degree of difficulty.

No wonder Scheierman became an all-state quarterback — one of the best passers Nebraska has ever produced. His senior year, he threw 59 touchdowns!

To be honest, Creighton or Nebraska should’ve snatched him back then. But we have a tendency to underrate local talent, don't we. And Scheierman committed to South Dakota State early, fall of 11th grade.

Like fellow Nebraskan Mike Daum, it took Scheierman a year to get acclimated in Brookings. But in the Covid season of 2020-21, he emerged as one of college basketball’s most efficient and versatile players: 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 49.8 FG, 43.8 3P, 84.5 FT.

Maybe it was a short-season fluke? Nah. Scheierman was even better in year three. Good enough to hear his name during the NBA Draft this summer? Maybe, maybe not. But either way, he might be better off spending a year at Creighton.

Scheierman enters a locker room ready to think big. The Jays had enough pieces to win 25-30 games next season, thanks largely to a standout freshman (turned sophomore) class. Arthur Kaluma. Trey Alexander. Ryan Nembhard. Who wouldn’t want to play with them? Who wouldn’t want to throw lobs to 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner?

But make no mistake, Scheierman gives Creighton just as much as Creighton gives him. He’s the savvy floor leader, the sharpshooter, a voice of confidence and swagger.

Scheierman won’t mess around. His other options were too enticing. He’s coming to Omaha to make a show in his home state. To achieve something that nobody else has — a Final Four.

So grab a headband and buckle up. We can’t know for sure where Creighton is going next winter, but if Baylor Scheierman has the ball, don’t dare look away.

