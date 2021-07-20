Chatelain: Bruce Rasmussen rose from humble beginnings, then helped Creighton do the same

When Air Jordan wasn’t jumping over Charles Barkley and Sam Perkins, he shot the breeze with Rasmussen. Just the two of them. Even then, Jordan liked to gamble.

“It was like, I’ll bet you he misses this shot,” Rasmussen said. “I’ll bet you he makes this free throw.’”

At the time, Rasmussen was nobody in the basketball world. Overwhelmed and overworked. He coached Creighton women’s basketball and men’s golf while teaching academic courses. His first two women’s teams went 16-43 combined.

Momentum changed with Connie Yori.

“I saw her as a seventh grader take two dribbles from half court, go up and grab the rim,” Rasmussen said. “Unbelievable.”

The “Lady Jays” competed with fewer scholarships than national contenders, but Rasmussen won 20 games in five different seasons. He believed CU’s ticket to success was toughness. And the only way to develop it was via ruthless practices.

In one drill, a three-player defense had to guard four offensive players. To exit the court, they had to get three consecutive stops. “We might run the same drill for an hour,” Rasmussen said.