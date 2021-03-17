Chatelain: Can Creighton avoid its typical NCAA tournament scoring slump?

Greg McDermott had seen it all before, but experience didn't make Creighton’s scoring slump any easier to watch.
First possession: Khyri Thomas turnover.
Second trip: Toby Hegner missed 3.
Then Mitch Ballock missed a layup. Then Marcus Foster missed a 3. Then Foster got blocked.
Five minutes into Creighton’s 2018 NCAA tournament opener against Kansas State, the Jays were still stuck on two points. They never recovered.
“Defensively, we played well enough to win,” McDermott said after the first-round loss. “We just didn't make shots.”
McDermott’s NCAA tournament disappointments at Creighton are no secret. But upon further examination, what jumps out isn’t his 3-5 record — including three consecutive losses as the higher seed — it’s the clear pattern of scoring woes, a trend that remains concerning in the wake of Creighton’s 48-point performance against Georgetown.
The Bluejays, on the NCAA tournament stage, have played like impostors.
If you’d only watched Creighton the past decade in NCAA tournament games, you’d never believe the program was an offensive trailblazer — a juggernaut admired for ball movement, nifty set plays and 3-point bombs.
Some of Creighton’s biggest offensive clunkers have come at the worst possible time. In the past 10 seasons outside the NCAAs, the Jays have made 48.4% of their field-goal attempts and 38.7% from 3-point range. Remarkable statistics.
But in eight tournament games, Creighton’s averages have dipped to 40.4% from the floor and 31.3% from long range.
In five losses the numbers are even more dire: 37.2% and 25.8%.
You might say those slumps were expected based on the competition. North Carolina, Duke and Baylor, especially, had size and athleticism advantages. You might also say losing teams usually shoot poorly. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t lose.
But we’re talking about Creighton. We’re talking about offenses that ranked top five nationally. During those NCAA tournament seasons, the Jays regularly buried good defenses under an avalanche of jumpers.
And while the eight-game sample size is small, that’s the nature of March Madness. There’s no time for a 10-minute shooting drought, especially against opponents equal in talent.
The Bluejay trend is an early deficit, followed by an uphill fight to get back into the game.
Against Kansas State, Creighton trailed 10-2. The Jays had only 12 points after 12 minutes.
Against Rhode Island, the Jays fell behind 11-4 and scored only eight in the first 11 minutes.
In 2014, Baylor jumped ahead 26-9, and the Jays had nine points with 9 minutes left in the first half.
Look at it another way. In the first 10 minutes of Creighton’s last four NCAA losses (KSU, URI, Baylor, Duke) — the equivalent of a full 40-minute game — the Jays scored a total of 38 points.
No wonder McDermott’s postmortems have sounded so similar.
After Duke 2013: “The reality of it is we had some pretty good looks at 3s, especially in the first half, that we didn't knock down and that kind of set the tone for us for the game.”
After Baylor 2014: “Obviously we were hoping that if we were going to win, we were going to have to make shots. The reality of it is we didn't make shots and they did.”
After Rhode Island 2017: “They're extremely physical and today they were able to play that physical defense without fouling.”
After Kansas State 2018: “Defensively (they) were very disruptive early in the game and I thought forced us into some uncharacteristic decisions. … We just weren't very good offensively.”
Creighton’s woes during the Doug McDermott and Marcus Foster eras bear little relevance to this year’s team. But it’s a reminder of what NCAA pressure can do to finesse offenses.
In a perfect world, Creighton could roll through an NCAA tournament weekend with one of its vintage shooting displays. But more likely, the Jays will need to lean into the grinder’s mentality they utilized one night before last week’s Georgetown debacle.
Against UConn in New York City, Creighton shot 37% from the field and 28% from 3-point range. They found a way to win.
This time of year, it’s the only thing that matters.