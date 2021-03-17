Chatelain: Can Creighton avoid its typical NCAA tournament scoring slump?

Against Rhode Island, the Jays fell behind 11-4 and scored only eight in the first 11 minutes.

In 2014, Baylor jumped ahead 26-9, and the Jays had nine points with 9 minutes left in the first half.

Look at it another way. In the first 10 minutes of Creighton’s last four NCAA losses (KSU, URI, Baylor, Duke) — the equivalent of a full 40-minute game — the Jays scored a total of 38 points.

No wonder McDermott’s postmortems have sounded so similar.

After Duke 2013: “The reality of it is we had some pretty good looks at 3s, especially in the first half, that we didn't knock down and that kind of set the tone for us for the game.”

After Baylor 2014: “Obviously we were hoping that if we were going to win, we were going to have to make shots. The reality of it is we didn't make shots and they did.”

After Rhode Island 2017: “They're extremely physical and today they were able to play that physical defense without fouling.”

After Kansas State 2018: “Defensively (they) were very disruptive early in the game and I thought forced us into some uncharacteristic decisions. … We just weren't very good offensively.”