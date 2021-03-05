Chatelain: Creighton players battling through storm left in wake of Greg McDermott's suspension

So much changed in an instant. A split second.

When Greg McDermott uttered a shocking phrase last Saturday at Xavier, he threatened his high-profile job and tarnished his strong reputation. No wonder most discussion has focused on the coach and Creighton leadership — what should they do?

But their decisions wouldn’t be so consequential if not for the Bluejay players who first experienced that moment of shock and betrayal. The faces whose voices are still publicly silent.

Make no mistake: they’re the biggest victims here.

This was supposed to be their moment. Their opportunity to reap the rewards after years of commitment. Their chance to fulfill the dream of an NCAA tournament run. All those sprints and shooting sessions and weight-room workouts led to this month. March Madness.

COVID-19 ruined the dream a year ago. Now something just as unpredictable threatens Bluejay plans. The potential range of emotions inside Creighton's locker room is overwhelming.

On one hand, an urge to forgive, grab a ball and continue pursuing the goal. To believe in the coach who recruited them. To trust his heart and character.