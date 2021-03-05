Chatelain: Creighton players battling through storm left in wake of Greg McDermott's suspension

So much changed in an instant. A split second.
When Greg McDermott uttered a shocking phrase last Saturday at Xavier, he threatened his high-profile job and tarnished his strong reputation. No wonder most discussion has focused on the coach and Creighton leadership — what should they do?
But their decisions wouldn’t be so consequential if not for the Bluejay players who first experienced that moment of shock and betrayal. The faces whose voices are still publicly silent.
Make no mistake: they’re the biggest victims here.
This was supposed to be their moment. Their opportunity to reap the rewards after years of commitment. Their chance to fulfill the dream of an NCAA tournament run. All those sprints and shooting sessions and weight-room workouts led to this month. March Madness.
COVID-19 ruined the dream a year ago. Now something just as unpredictable threatens Bluejay plans. The potential range of emotions inside Creighton's locker room is overwhelming.
On one hand, an urge to forgive, grab a ball and continue pursuing the goal. To believe in the coach who recruited them. To trust his heart and character.
On the other hand, an urge to stand up and say, “No, it’s not OK. We cannot just move on. What was the point of all those protests and social media posts last summer? What’s the point of printing ‘Equality’ on the back of our jerseys?”
Complicating the situation: McDermott asking them if he should resign. Administrators are hired to make those decisions, not 20-year-olds.
Complicating the situation: The school allowing McDermott to coach Wednesday at Villanova with a Big East championship on the line.
The competition in major Division I athletics is so rigorous. The standard of performance is so unforgiving. For a team to maximize its potential, everyone in a locker room must come together, compartmentalize life’s distractions and concentrate completely. How can that happen when the source of distraction is calling offensive sets?
Complicating the situation: a roster diverse in personal history, background and experience. Consider the pressure that players — no matter their race — must be getting from friends and family, confidantes who surely have their own intense feelings about what’s happened. Amid all the noise, it's not realistic to think that Creighton's locker room can find consensus.
Complicating the situation: an amateur system that pays mostly White head coaches seven-figure salaries while mostly Black student-athletes perform without a paycheck. Even in quiet times, the NCAA model feels unbalanced. But now?
“Others can create their own business and make money off it, so why would an athlete not be allowed to do that?" Rutgers guard Geo Baker stated on Instagram a month ago. "I have to sign a paper that says my name and likeness belongs to the school. Modern day slavery.”
Creighton players don't have the luxury of a timeout to think. Saturday is senior day at the CHI Health Center, a day designed to highlight an athlete's sacrifice and accomplishments. The scene won’t be celebratory.
We don’t know whether McDermott will coach again this season. Or beyond this season at Creighton. We do know that his players — through no fault of their own — face an impossible situation.
Forget the score. They've already lost enough.
