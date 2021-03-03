Chatelain: Even in Omaha, the word 'plantation' carries 400 years of 'dehumanization'

History is not a simple game.
In 1898, the same year that James Naismith introduced basketball to the University of Kansas, the city of Omaha hosted the biggest event in its history. The Trans-Mississippi Exposition resembled a World’s Fair and attracted 2.6 million tourists over five months.
The 180-acre expo featured thousands of exhibits highlighting exotic places. Italy. Egypt. The Middle East. The American West. One of the most popular displays featured a re-enactment of Southern life before the Civil War, with dozens of African-Americans working as props. The exhibit manager, according to The World-Herald, even included “five vicious bloodhounds used in antebellum days to pursue escaping slaves.”
“All day and all night,” the newspaper reported in 1898, “the theater was packed with people who enjoyed the best negro show ever seen this side of the Mason and Dixon line.”
The name of that Omaha exhibit? “The Old Plantation.”
It happened right off 24th Street, two miles from today’s Creighton University. Now, 123 years later, that loaded word returned to the headlines following Greg McDermott’s locker-room remarks Saturday.
By definition, “plantation” is simply a large estate designed for farming. But even in a Northern city like Omaha, it carries 400 years of baggage, especially in the Black community.
“The origin of the word is slavery,” said Cynthia Robinson, Black Studies professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. “Enslavement until death. Selling your child. And rape. And beatings. And dehumanization. That’s what the word means.”
“You cannot overstate the power of the word ‘plantation,’” said Preston Love Jr., North Omaha activist. “For our race, it’s a euphemism for the dark days.”
It’s true that 10 or 20 years ago, the word “plantation” didn’t stir much controversy. Neither did Confederate monuments. But over the past year especially, old symbols face new scrutiny.
Last summer, in states across America, activists pressured their communities to remove “Plantation” from businesses and housing developments. White Southerners historically considered the word a nostalgic marketing tool, evoking class and elegance. Blacks generally didn’t view it that way.
“Please hear me when I say that the word ‘plantation’ makes us feel unwelcome and disparaged in the very place where our families have lived and worked for generations,” a 16-year-old student, Isabella Miller, wrote in a South Carolina op-ed last June.
Omaha is 1,200 miles from Hilton Head Island, but the symbol is the same. “Any reference to plantation is going to reveal one’s ignorance,” Robinson said.
But a discussion about the symbolic power of “plantation,” Robinson said, shouldn’t distract from the actual policies that foster insensitivity. She grew up not far from Creighton, where white students were told not to go north of Cuming Street.
Robinson views the word — and McDermott’s remark — as a symptom of deeper historical problems, many of which are still overlooked. Segregation, redlining, police brutality, lynchings.
The controversy surrounding McDermott is a “sign of the times,” Love said. A reminder that you cannot ignore the past.
“We didn’t tear down statues in 1960, but we’re tearing them down now,” Love said. “We may not have raised this issue before, but it’s being raised now.”
Love does not see “sinister” motives in McDermott’s actions. But even unintentional racism requires accountability.
White people, he said, must learn about things meaningful to people of color. It doesn’t matter if you’re a CEO or a coach, Love said.
“If you’re not sensitive about other cultures in a diverse world, then that’s on you.”
