Chatelain: Experience rules the Sweet 16. Just look at Creighton

Freshman Cade Cunningham went to Oklahoma State. Evan Mobley chose Southern California. Moses Moody is at Arkansas. Cam Thomas went to LSU. Their dispersion leveled the playing field, giving more experienced teams an edge.

It certainly challenges the narratives.

Ten years ago, the fear was you couldn’t compete with Duke and Kentucky because they had too many five-star freshmen. Lately, the perception is you can’t win with continuity because players won’t stick around long enough.

But the Old Man Sweet 16 is proving otherwise. It didn’t exactly come out of nowhere.

In 2016, Jalen Brunson was the only freshman who started in the national championship game. In ’17, Final Four teams were again stacked with seniors and juniors; Gonzaga’s Zach Collins was the only notable freshman.

One-and-dones have been out of style for a while now. In ’18, not a single first-year standout made the final weekend.

Kansas assistant Norm Roberts told me in 2018 that star freshmen deal with distractions. “‘I gotta play well, I gotta look good for the NBA scouts, people are talking,’ “ Roberts said. “You get some (older) teams that are just locked in and focused on winning the basketball game.”