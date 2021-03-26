Chatelain: Experience rules the Sweet 16. Just look at Creighton

You can’t do it the old way. The game has changed too much.
That’s the perception in college basketball. The transfer portal is exploding. Patience and continuity are remnants of the past, like the 45-second shot clock and midrange jumper.
Perhaps you’ve wondered where the sport is headed. Is there any point recruiting high school kids when they’ll leave a year later? Might it be wiser to devote resources to evaluating talent on other teams and pounce when they hit free agency?
But the starting lineups of this year’s Sweet 16 teams paint a different picture: a fascinating variety of team-building strategies starring an abundance of grizzled veterans.
On one end, there’s Arkansas starting five newcomers — three freshmen and two senior transfers. Six months ago, the Razorbacks probably needed name tags in practice. Houston starts four transfers. Oregon, too. They epitomize the popular mercenary narrative.
But on the other end, you’ll find a throwback to 30 years ago. You’ll see seniors older than NBA all-stars who know each other’s skills and habits by heart.
Three Florida State starters have been there for four seasons. Scott Drew’s starters have all been at Baylor at least three seasons. Loyola Chicago starts four seniors.
Then there’s Creighton.
The Bluejays represent the old way more than any team remaining. Three seniors and two juniors, all have been at CU at least three seasons. Mitch Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney have played a combined 444 career games at Creighton.
That’s more experience together than most national championship teams in the 1990s (Duke ’92, North Carolina ’93, Kentucky ’98 being the exceptions).
Of the 80 total starters this weekend:
» 31 are seniors. That’s the most in a Sweet 16 since 2016.
» 24 are juniors
» Only 6 are true freshmen, including three at Arkansas.
» 51 were recruited to the program they’re playing for now.
» 19 transferred from another D-1 school
» 6 are junior college transfers
» 4 are graduate transfers
» 37 are playing at least their third season at their current school.
» 19 are playing their first season at their current school.
That doesn’t sound like a sport with a loyalty crisis. College basketball is indeed evolving because of the transfer portal. But the most interesting trend of the 2021 tournament may be age, not continuity.
Look at the average age of these starting lineups:
» Creighton 22.8 years old
» Oregon 22.8
» Baylor 22.7
» FSU 22.4
» Loyola 22.2
» Michigan 21.7
All those lineups are older than the Oklahoma City Thunder’s starting unit Monday (average 21.3 years old). To further put the numbers in perspective, adding Zion Williamson or Luka Doncic to those college lineups would actually lower their average age. These aren’t “college kids,” they’re grown men.
What’s going on? Probably several small factors.
The transfer trend has led to more redshirt/sit-out seasons, adding a year of age to hundreds of players. Because of COVID-19, fewer players jumped to pro basketball in 2020, sticking around for another year of college. And the bluebloods haven’t been able to monopolize blue-chip talent.
Freshman Cade Cunningham went to Oklahoma State. Evan Mobley chose Southern California. Moses Moody is at Arkansas. Cam Thomas went to LSU. Their dispersion leveled the playing field, giving more experienced teams an edge.
It certainly challenges the narratives.
Ten years ago, the fear was you couldn’t compete with Duke and Kentucky because they had too many five-star freshmen. Lately, the perception is you can’t win with continuity because players won’t stick around long enough.
But the Old Man Sweet 16 is proving otherwise. It didn’t exactly come out of nowhere.
In 2016, Jalen Brunson was the only freshman who started in the national championship game. In ’17, Final Four teams were again stacked with seniors and juniors; Gonzaga’s Zach Collins was the only notable freshman.
One-and-dones have been out of style for a while now. In ’18, not a single first-year standout made the final weekend.
Kansas assistant Norm Roberts told me in 2018 that star freshmen deal with distractions. “‘I gotta play well, I gotta look good for the NBA scouts, people are talking,’ “ Roberts said. “You get some (older) teams that are just locked in and focused on winning the basketball game.”
But the pendulum has swung more toward experience than expected. It really hits home this season with powerhouses flopping. Of the top-15 highest-paid coaches in the sport, according to USA Today’s salaries database, only Jay Wright (Villanova) made the Sweet 16.
Coaches without big-time tradition are leaning on 22- and 23-year-olds. And they’ve found a way to build chemistry, too.
Every Sweet 16 team starts at least one transfer — Division I or junior college. But with few exceptions (Oregon and Houston), they’re using mercenaries to fill holes, not to carry the load. It’s not much different from how Rick Pitino or Roy Williams would’ve done it 25 to 30 years ago.
Grumpy old men (like me) often lament college basketball’s changes. Too few superstars. Too many charge calls! But this NCAA tournament feels like a throwback to the glorious ’90s.
Now if we could just get the kids to wear longer shorts again.