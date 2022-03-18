Chatelain: From 'Let it fly' to 'Figure it out,' Creighton has flipped its identity

Bob Harstad watched the comeback from the cheap seats of the wrong arena.

The Creighton basketball legend, who lives in Oklahoma City, had purchased tickets to a Journey concert there on St. Patrick’s Day. Fun idea, right? Until the NCAA tournament brackets came out and Creighton got assigned to play 200 miles south in Fort Worth, Texas — at the same time as Journey. No!

Harstad recorded the CU-San Diego State game, put on his Creighton sweatshirt and hoped to avoid score updates. Then strangers told him the Jays were behind. Then friends blew up his phone with texts. Ugh.

With a minute left in the second half, Harstad caved and started watching basketball on his phone. Sure enough, Creighton sent the game to overtime just as Journey started playing its epic hit: “Don’t Stop Believing.”

“True story,” said Harstad, who led CU to an NCAA tournament win 31 years ago this week.

During this wild and tumultuous season, Creighton’s true story is getting harder to believe. The drama peaked Thursday night when the short-handed Jays rallied from nine points down in the final 3 minutes, then surged again in overtime without anchor Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Improbable? Sure. But this is the new Creighton. A little grimy on the outside, but smooth on the inside. What a story twist.

I vividly recall March 2014, the height of the Doug McDermott era, the day after the third-seeded Jays won their first-round game in San Antonio. I had a long conversation with assistant coach Darian DeVries about the Jays’ new slogan, printed on their 2014 NCAA shooting shirts.

“Let it fly.”

Those three words became the program’s motto. Its recruiting pitch. And it absolutely produced beautiful basketball. But with it came vulnerability, too, displayed in a 30-point loss to Baylor the following day. Creighton could bury foes with 15 3-pointers, but if shots didn’t fall, the Jays didn’t know how to win ugly.

Now it’s about the only way they win.

Friday I reached out to some of Creighton’s toughest alums to discuss a Bluejay bunch that has maximized its talent and experience. Nobody appreciates this edition more than blue-collar ex-players.

“They just figure it out,” said Anthony Tolliver, the recently retired 13-year NBA veteran. “That might be the new motto.

“In my opinion, having a team that just figures out a way to win is way, way better than having a team that is just dependent on making shots. A team that can figure it out, they adjust.”

Said Justin Carter, a CU forward from 2008-10: “There’s something about a team when they have that attitude. They won’t get pushed around … That speaks volumes for a Creighton team that’s normally known as finesse.”

Carter watched the San Diego State thriller from his apartment in Zadar, Croatia, where he plays professionally in the Adriatic Basketball Association. It was about 2:30 a.m., when Carter gave up and flipped to the Kentucky-St. Peter’s game as he talked to his wife on the phone.

“I was like, man, it’s over. We’re not going to be able to pull this off.” Moments later, “I was kinda dozing off” when his wife told him he better turn back. Creighton wasn’t done.

“Next thing you know, I got up out of bed,” Carter said. “It got real crazy.”

Ryan Sears, the heartbeat of Dana Altman’s first NCAA tournament teams 1999-2001, watched Thursday from his Bellevue living room. Late in the second half, Creighton was scuffling when Sears’ 13-year-old daughter suggested they switch to Kentucky-St. Peter’s, too.

“I jokingly scolded her. The game’s not over!”

But even the old point guard gave up hope in overtime when Kalkbrenner got hurt. Creighton players didn’t.

“They just kept battling," Sears said. "Got a stop. Got a score. It was just so fun to watch. That’s what Jays fans want. We want a team that plays for one another, cares about one another and just has a toughness about them. They just checked all the boxes.”

The best part? These Jays aren’t supposed to be on the big stage yet, Sears said. “They’re playing way ahead of schedule.”

Tolliver actually watched Thursday from the right arena — he lives just down the road in Texas. The Jays were “fricking terrible” most of the game, he said, turning the ball over, fouling jump shooters. But if a team’s foundation is playing hard, Tolliver likes to say, usually good things happen.

“That’s one thing that has kinda defined this year’s team,” Tolliver said. “That’s super consistent. They just play really, really hard.”

And they embody the philosophy of “Next man up.” Who six months ago would’ve envisioned freshman Trey Alexander playing point guard in an NCAA tournament game? There he was Thursday night, stepping up at “winning time,” Tolliver said.

Alexander’s overtime 3-point play was “probably the most hyped I’ve been since playing (in the NBA) last year,” Tolliver said.

Poor Bobby Harstad had to watch on a handheld screen as Journey played “Lights go out in the city…”

Harstad actually watched Alexander grow up in Oklahoma City — Trey competed against Harstad’s son dating back to grade school — and always admired the kid’s poise and demeanor. A “poor man’s Kevin Durant,” Harstad called him.

Alexander isn’t a pure shooter like some of Creighton’s past guards. But guess what, he figures it out.

You can’t overstate the identity change. Former players respected the “Let It Fly” era. No doubt. But they recognized its flaws.

“If they were making shots, they were elite,” Carter said. “But if not, they could be a pushover.”

The shift started in 2019-2020, when the Jays earned a share of the Big East. They never got a chance to prove themselves in March Madness, but their grit carried over. Now it appears baked into the culture.

The Jays shot 2-for-14 from 3-point range Thursday and won an NCAA tournament game. Who would’ve thunk.

Can Creighton keep going? It’s asking a lot against top-seeded Kansas, especially without Kalkbrenner. But if you can defend and grind, Harstad said, you never know.

“I’m just hoping the basketball gods are smiling on Creighton and they shoot 18 out of 32 from the 3."

You know, for old time's sake.

