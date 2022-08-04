Chevelle Saunsoci (Herring) returns to Creighton as an assistant

Former Creighton player and assistant Chevelle Saunsoci (Herring) is returning to the CU women's basketball bench, reprising her role as an assistant.

"Creighton was a very difficult place for me to leave in the first place so it feels surreal being back," said Saunsoci. "I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity, I'm so excited to be back on the sidelines!"

Saunsoci spent the last two seasons in the Omaha area, heading the Dvlp Basketball Program.

"Chevy does such a great job of helping young women grow, both on and off the court," said Creighton coach Jim Flanery. "Chevy understands how we have success at Creighton, she brings an enthusiasm for the everyday that will push our players and staff to be at our best."

Saunsoci spent seven seasons as a Creighton assistant (2013-14 to 2019-20). During that time, the Bluejays reached the NCAA tournament three times and captured a share of the Big East regular season title in 2016-17.

As a player (2005-10), she recorded 1,098 points and 254 assists as well as reached the postseason three times.

Saunsoci replaces Linda Sayavongchanh who accepted a position at Indiana earlier this summer.

