Chris Esposito gives Creighton baseball a walk-off win over Minnesota

Chris Esposito's bases-loaded single through the left side in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Creighton a 5-4 win over Minnesota in their series opener Friday night.

Esposito also drove in runs in the first and third innings as Creighton led 4-0 after three innings.

Minnesota whittled away at the lead, catching the Bluejays with a run in the top of the ninth. The Gophers started the inning with a single and a game-tying triple, but Creighton reliever Tommy Steier worked out of the jam without further damage.

In the bottom of the ninth, Andrew Meggs and Alan Roden led off with back-to-back singles. After an intentional walk and a strikeout, Esposito delivered the game-winning hit for Creighton (7-6).

Creighton and Minnesota will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

