Chris Gradoville to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Creighton player and assistant Chris Gradoville will be posthumously inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the seven-member 2022 class.

The Omaha Bryan grad was part of Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais' first team in 2004.

In his 187 games at Creighton, he was a starter for 153 of them, primarily as at a catcher but also was a designated hitter and first baseman. He finished his career with a .327 batting average with 54 extra base hits, 29 doubles, 3 triples, 22 home runs, and 136 RBIs.

In 2005, Gradoville hit .403, which ranks third for a single season in program history.

He was drafted in the 24th round by the Texas Rangers in the 2007 MLB draft and he spent four seasons in the minor leagues — reaching the Triple A — and appeared in two MLB exhibition games.

In the fall of 2020, Gradoville accepted a job as the Director of Baseball Operations at Creighton.

He was shot and killed on Sept. 30, 2021 in Omaha, at the age of 37.

Creighton baseball honored him in the Jays' home opener against St. Thomas in 2022, and the "Graditude" baseball camp was held in his honor at Creighton in June 2022.

Nebraska Baseball's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb.

In addition to Gradoville, the other six inductees are: Eddie Brown (Ohiowa) and Ken Vergith (Fremont) and former Huskers Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon, Jeff Leise and Charlie Colon.