Christian Bishop's buzzer-beating dunk helps No. 11 Creighton defeat Providence

Junior Marcus Zegarowski found junior Christian Bishop for the winning dunk just before the buzzer as Creighton survived a late Providence rally in a 67-65 victory at Alumni Hall on Saturday.

The Jays’ late-game mistakes nearly cost them a road win.

They had six consecutive empty possessions after taking a 12-point lead with six minutes left. Senior Denzel Mahoney twice missed the front-end of a one-and-one in the final moments. CU also sent Providence to the line for two free throws with 14 seconds left, turned the ball over and gave up a tying bucket.

But Zegarowski, with seven seconds left and the game tied at 65-all, took the in-bounds pass and drove to the edge of the paint. He found a trailing Bishop, who corralled the pass, took two steps and slammed home the winner with two hands.

Providence (7-4, 3-2) couldn’t convert a half-court heave with 0.8 seconds remaining and No. 11 Creighton (8-2, 4-1) survived for its fourth consecutive win.

CU made its biggest push just before halftime, a stretch of play that proved to make the difference.

The Jays finished the half by outscoring Providence 25-10, a span that included a momentous 15-0 run.