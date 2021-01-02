Christian Bishop's buzzer-beating dunk helps No. 11 Creighton defeat Providence

Junior Marcus Zegarowski found junior Christian Bishop for the winning dunk just before the buzzer as Creighton survived a late Providence rally in a 67-65 victory at Alumni Hall on Saturday.
The Jays’ late-game mistakes nearly cost them a road win.
They had six consecutive empty possessions after taking a 12-point lead with six minutes left. Senior Denzel Mahoney twice missed the front-end of a one-and-one in the final moments. CU also sent Providence to the line for two free throws with 14 seconds left, turned the ball over and gave up a tying bucket.
But Zegarowski, with seven seconds left and the game tied at 65-all, took the in-bounds pass and drove to the edge of the paint. He found a trailing Bishop, who corralled the pass, took two steps and slammed home the winner with two hands.
Providence (7-4, 3-2) couldn’t convert a half-court heave with 0.8 seconds remaining and No. 11 Creighton (8-2, 4-1) survived for its fourth consecutive win.
CU made its biggest push just before halftime, a stretch of play that proved to make the difference.
The Jays finished the half by outscoring Providence 25-10, a span that included a momentous 15-0 run.
Senior Mitch Ballock hit four 3-pointers during the final nine minutes of the half — he launched two from the center-court logo, including one right at the first-half buzzer.
Senior Damien Jefferson was a game-changer just before halftime, too. He deflected one interior pass and stole two more. He grabbed three offensive rebounds. He made three baskets in close.
But the Friars didn’t quit. And Creighton had a hard time putting the game away.
Senior Nate Watson just missed a putback attempt that could have cut Creighton’s lead to two with one minute left.
Jefferson grabbed a key offensive rebound with about 25 seconds left. But Mahoney missed the front end of a one-and-one. Watson traveled after securing the rebound. Mahoney missed at the line again — and Jefferson committed a foul on the rebound.
Providence’s Noah Horchler made two free throws to pull the Friars within 65-63 with 14 seconds left.
Sophomore Antwann Jones couldn’t handle an in-bounds pass as a defender reached in, fumbling the ball out of bounds for a turnover.
Then Horchler tied the game with a driving bucket with seven seconds left.
But Zegarowski and Bishop teamed up to lift Creighton to a win.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa