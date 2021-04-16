Clean-up hitter Alan Roden's emergence is boosting Creighton's offense

"It's kind of cool, when he comes up to the plate, everybody in the dugout expects something special to happen," coach Ed Servais said.

Creighton (9-7) will need his production again this weekend. The Jays host San Jose State (3-5) in a three-game series that's set to begin Saturday. It's a scheduling change after the UConn series was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Huskies.

CU's won five games in a row, with Roden leading the way.

His emergence isn't exactly a surprise for Creighton's coaches — Servais said they saw the signs last spring and into the fall.

But still, Roden hadn't really received regular in-game reps since high school, aside from a summer ball stint in 2019 and the five at-bats he logged before the Jays' 2020 season was canceled.

He stayed patient because he could see his own progress. Whether he was training back home, or working out with buddies or logging hours in at the cages or getting practice reps at CU.

All that effort is paying off now.