Coach Greg McDermott wants Jays to maintain up-tempo pace

Creighton's young team faced a 15-point deficit when a low-percentage, step-back 3-pointer clanged off the rim midway through the first half Tuesday.
The Jays had made two of their 10 shots over the previous eight minutes. They'd committed seven turnovers during that stretch. Their opponent controlled the game and the momentum.
And there was little that 12th-year coach Greg McDermott could do. The CU players, seven of them making their Creighton debuts, had to figure it out themselves.
"I've blown the whistle in (preseason) practice in the middle of live play and I've said, I can't blow the whistle Tuesday — I can't stop it," McDermott said. "Sometimes you've just got to play through that stuff."
How the Jays ultimately handled in-game adversity during Tuesday's 90-77 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff — they didn't finger-point and they stayed committed to their pace-and-space system — was perhaps the most encouraging takeaway for McDermott afterward.
He said he was proud of the group for its mentality amidst the struggles.
And ultimately, CU's commitment paid off Tuesday night.
The Jays started to pile up rebounds with their hustle plays. More fast-break opportunities became available as they kept pushing tempo. The Golden Lions couldn't keep up.
"Our pace and what we try to do in transition ... it doesn't have an impact in the first half, but it'll get you in the second half at some point," McDermott said. "We were tired. But we're used to it because we do it every day. They were dead tired."
Creighton may need a similar approach against a veteran Kennesaw State team Thursday. The Owls return all five starters and more than 90% of their scoring from a year ago.
It's a game that could feature similar peaks and valleys for CU because of its youth, according to McDermott. That may be an early season trend.
The Jays scored 11 points on their first 22 possessions Tuesday. They were on the wrong end of a 17-0 spurt by Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
But then, things flipped. CU exploded for 65 points on its next 37 trips down the floor — a sustained run filled with dunks, give-and-gos, net-splashing jumpers and locked-in defensive efforts.
"There's going to be runs in the game," freshman Ryan Nembhard said. "(We have to) just stay poised and as a team, stay true to ourselves. Run our stuff and play how we play. As long as we do that, we'll figure everything out."
The Jays will host Kennesaw State for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday inside the CHI Health Center.
Creighton vs. Kennesaw State
TV/Radio: FS1; 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Projected starters
Kennesaw State (0-1)
G Terrell Burden, 5-10, Jr., 21.0
G Chris Youngblood, 6-4, So., 16.0
G Spencer Rodgers, 6-4, Sr., 12.0
G Brandon Stroud, 6-6, So., 4.0
F Demond Robinson, 6-8, Jr. 0.0
Creighton (1-0)
G Ryan Nembhard, 6-0, Fr., 15.0
G Alex O'Connell, 6-6, Sr., 20.0
F Arthur Kaluma, 6-7, Fr., 15.0
F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7, Sr., 16.0
C Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1, So., 6.0
Notes
» Junior guard Shereef Mitchell (groin) did not suit up for Tuesday's game. McDermott said after the Oct. 30 exhibition game that Mitchell was "a few weeks away" from joining the lineup.
» Freshman wing Mason Miller will redshirt this season. McDermott said.
» Creighton made 75.9% of its second-half shots Tuesday, the first time in nine years that it has connected on more than 75% of its field goals in a half.
» Thursday's game will mark the third straight season that the Jays have hosted Kennesaw State. CU won the first two meetings by an average margin of 30.5 points. Creighton's 3-0 all-time against the Owls.
