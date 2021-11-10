Coach Greg McDermott wants Jays to maintain up-tempo pace

"Our pace and what we try to do in transition ... it doesn't have an impact in the first half, but it'll get you in the second half at some point," McDermott said. "We were tired. But we're used to it because we do it every day. They were dead tired."

Creighton may need a similar approach against a veteran Kennesaw State team Thursday. The Owls return all five starters and more than 90% of their scoring from a year ago.

It's a game that could feature similar peaks and valleys for CU because of its youth, according to McDermott. That may be an early season trend.

The Jays scored 11 points on their first 22 possessions Tuesday. They were on the wrong end of a 17-0 spurt by Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

But then, things flipped. CU exploded for 65 points on its next 37 trips down the floor — a sustained run filled with dunks, give-and-gos, net-splashing jumpers and locked-in defensive efforts.

"There's going to be runs in the game," freshman Ryan Nembhard said. "(We have to) just stay poised and as a team, stay true to ourselves. Run our stuff and play how we play. As long as we do that, we'll figure everything out."

The Jays will host Kennesaw State for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday inside the CHI Health Center.